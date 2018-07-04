Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
16 oustation cricketers likely to feature in TNPL

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
17   //    04 Jul 2018, 22:23 IST

Chennai, Jul 4 (PTI) Sixteen outstation cricketers, including Delhi batsman Unmukt Chand are likely to feature in the third edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) for the first time.

The move comes after it was decided to open the doors to upto two uncapped players from other states for each of the eight franchises.

The players' participation is subject to clearance from the BCCI.

Delhi's Unmukt Chand, who led India to the Under-19 World Cup in 2012, Andhra Pradesh's G Hanuma Vihari and Saurashtra's wicketkeeper-batsman Sheldon Jackson are among those picked in the draft held today.

Chand has been picked by Karaikudi Kaalai, which will be coached by former India batsman S Badrinath, while Vihari will turn out for Dindigul Dragons,led by ace off-spinner R Ashwin.

A total of 112 players from 13 state associations had registered for the outstation player draft.

"Allowing upto two outstation players for each franchise is bound to increase the quality of cricket and the level of competition," TNCA joint secretary RI Palani said.

Playing alongside and against outstation players will further sharpen the skills of the players and that was the thought behind the move, he added.

Franchises will be allowed to field both outstation players in the playing XI, the organisers announced.

Among other guidelines, all registered outstation players should have been granted No Objection Certificate from their respective state associations, are uncapped Indian players and should never have been a part of any IPL team in 2018.

The third edition of TNPL to be played in three venues, will be held between July 11 and August 12.

Meanwhile, former India leg-spinner L Sivaramakrishnan said "every cricketer needs more exposure and the more you play the game, the better one becomes."

TNPL is also a platform for players from other states, like Sheldon Jackson, to exhibit their talents, he added.

Former India cricketer and VB Kanchi Veerans team owner V B Chandrasekhar said "these players are fairly experienced and the tournament would give you the quality of a player in a capsule, includes skill level as well as mental standards. It gives them a chance to come back and show what they have."

The other state players picked at the draft: Sheldon Jackson, Salman Nizar (Kerala) - Tuti Patriots; Kedar Devdhar (Baroda), Shaurya Sanandia (Saurashtra) - Chepauk Super Gilles; Dharmendra Jadeja (Saurashtra), Sorab Dhaliwal (MP) - Kovai Kings; Amit Verma (Kar), Raiphy Vincent Gomez (Kerala) - Madurai Panthers; Himmat Singh (Delhi), Lukman Meriwala (Baroda) - Trichy Warriors; Swapnil Singh (Baroda), Sandeep Warrier (Kerala) - Kanchi Warriors; Arpit Vasavada (Saurashtra), G Hanuma Vihari (AP) - Dindigul Dragons; Atit Sheth (Baroda), Unmukt Chand (Delhi) - Karaikudi Kaalai

