1962 World Cup final striker Jozef Adamec dies, aged 76

Associated Press
8   //    24 Dec 2018, 21:20 IST
AP Image

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Former Czechoslovakia striker Jozef Adamec, the youngest member of the team beaten 3-1 by Brazil in the final of the 1962 World Cup in Chile, has died. He was 76.

The Slovak football association says Adamec died on Monday in hospital in Trnava. The cause of death was not disclosed.

He scored 14 goals in 44 international matches, including a hat trick against Brazil in a friendly in 1968.

Adamec netted 170 goals in the top division of the former Czechoslovakia, winning five titles with Spartak Trnava and two with Dukla Prague.

He led Trnava to the semifinals of the European Cup in 1969, losing 3-2 on aggregate to Johan Cruyff's Ajax.

After his retirement, Adamec became a coach and took charge of Slovakia from 1999-2002.

Former Aston Villa chairman Ellis dies aged 94
5 World Cup records both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
5 FIFA World Cup stars who prematurely retired from...
Interview with Jobby Justin: The Kerala Striker Who Has...
Grading the past Golden Boys
English Best XI to have played with Wayne Rooney 
Asensio set to miss Club World Cup final with thigh injury
Ranking the top 5 centre-forwards aged 23 and below
5 reasons why 2018 was an amazing year for world football
5 players who became superstars after Jose Mourinho sold...
