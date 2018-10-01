2018/19: Top 10 matches in Europe you shouldn't miss in October

With the month of September done and dusted, we are ready for a new month. The month of October has always been an enthralling one for particular reasons. The league season begins to pick up pace, the cup matches come in mid-week and the European nights move in to create a busy schedule for the players. Players have to deal with fatigue and managers have to bench some important players to make sure everyone stays fit. Football is the survival of the fittest. Rotations might be a revelation of a new talent one day and the curse of the team on another.

Anyway, September gave us great memories, some good, some bad. We saw the self-proclaimed “God” Zlatan Ibrahimovic bring up his 500th career goal with an exotic roundhouse kick. We saw Cristiano Ronaldo adapt to his new abode in Italy. We saw Manchester United falling down to perhaps the worst period in the club’s history. We witnessed some fantastic goals, some amazing European nights and we are ready for an even better and enthralling month, where things will move on in full swing.

A football fan is the person who sleeps the lowest amount of time, especially if he or she is in Asia. That is the love for the game and for certain people who play it with full dedication. Since the players give their absolute best on the pitch, we have to sacrifice two hours of sleep. That is the least we can do. Here are 10 matches which will be worth your time and sleeping hours. So save the dates.

#10 Manchester United vs Everton: October 28, 2018

Lukaku celebrates against his former team: September 2017

This match is no longer a one sided affair. With the early struggles that United have faced this season, this match will be an important one to get their rhythm right. Everton have some great talents in their side including the Brazilian Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott. United have a fair bit of history with Everton. Their long time striker Wayne Rooney was a former Everton player, Everton’s long serving coach David Moyes managed United with little success. So the teams are not strangers to each other.

Everton’s last victory against the Manchester side came, back in April 2015 and their last win at Old Trafford came in December, 2013 which is when Giggs was still a United player. Strangely, Everton has won only 6 times against Manchester United after 2000. While only one of those six victories came at Old Trafford.

This is Everton’s golden opportunity though. Things are not right at the red half of Manchester and average teams like West Ham and Wolverhampton have snuck away with points at Old Trafford. Everton can beat Manchester United, but it won’t be easy in any way. Their forwards have to pour in everything to beat De Gea and their not-so solid defense has to give Pickford every chance to save the shots fired at him. This will be good to watch, no-nonsense, end to end action.

