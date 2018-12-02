FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup 2018: New Zealand finish third after 2-1 win over Canada

No 11 Kelli Brown and No 17 Ayla Pratt celebrate in style after claiming third place in the 2018 Under-17 World Cup (Image Courtesy: FIFA)

Third Place Match: New Zealand 2 - 1 Canada (NZL: Grace Wisnewski 1', 13'; CAN: Lara Kazandjian 64')

New Zealand recorded their best ever finish at the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup after finishing third by defeating Canada at the Estadio Charrúa in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Both teams should be happy with their achievements as Canada created history by registering their finest ever performance too, finishing fourth at the Championships.

The Young Football Ferns pressed high from the beginning, scoring the quickest goal in the history of FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup - within just 15 seconds. That broke Nigerian Soo Adekwagh's record of 22 seconds against South Korea in New Zealand 2008.

Maya Antoine's routine back pass to Anna Karpenko resulted in a heavy first touch from the Canadian goaltender. Maggie Jenkins then pounced on the ball to nick it off Karpenko‘s feet, presenting a simple tap-in for Grace Wisnewski.

14 minutes later, a masterly touch from Jenkins provided another opportunity to New Zealand. Wisnewski raced ahead of Jade Rose to smash an outstanding volley past the Canadian goalkeeper Karpenko.

In the second half, Wisnewski hit the left goalpost after a goal-mouth melee following a corner, which denied her a historic hat-trick.

Canada’s sustained late pressure got rewarded with an extraordinary left-footed strike from Lara Kazandjian. Kazandjian made space after moving past Maya Hahn to drive a left-footed strike past the full-length dive from New Zealand goalkeeper Anna Leat, into the top right corner.

New Zealand managed two of their nine shots on target while Canada produced three shots on the mark from their 22 attempts. Both teams showed exemplary defensive skills, with New Zealand blocking 11 of the Canadians attempts and The Canucks warding off four attempts from the Young Football Ferns, while one hit the woodwork.

Canada commanded 62% of the ball possession while New Zealand committed 15 fouls and received three cautions from German referee Riem Hussein. Grace Wisnewski won the Player of the match award.