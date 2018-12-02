2018 FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup: Spain lift their maiden trophy after 2-1 victory over Mexico

2018 FIFA under-17 World Cup Champions Spain (Image Courtesy: FIFA)

2018 FIFA under-17 World Cup Final: Spain 2 - 1 Mexico (ESP: Clàudia Pina 16', 26'; MEX: Denise Castro 29')

Legendary Uruguayan footballer Diego Forlan displayed the FIFA Under-17 World Cup trophy before the final match of the tournament at the Estadio Charrúa in Montevideo, Uruguay. And the end result was to be worthy of the stage, as Spain claimed their maiden world title after a brace from Claudia Pina steered them to a 2-1 victory over first-time finalists Mexico.

Spain took control of the game with their excellent passing skills, commanding 60% of the ball possession.

María Méndez‘s diagonal pass upfield found Salma Paralluelo who sent in a perfect header from the top of the box to Claudia Pina. Pina then dribbled past Tanna Carreto to send in a left-footed drive which trickled into the goal past the faint touch of Jaidy Gutiérrez’s fingertips.

Eva Navarro sent in a delightful cross from the right flank to find Pina again, who shot a rasping drive past the Mexican goalkeeper Jaidy Gutiérrez to double the lead in the 26th minute.

Following a corner by Nicole Perez in the 29th minute, Denise Castro produced a glancing header to bring El Tri back in the game.

Both teams created a few chances in the second half. Aylin Avilez came up with a long-range effort which went soaring over the Spanish crossbar.

Canadian referee Marie-Soleil Beaudoin sounded the whistle with the score at 2-1, sending the La Rojita delegation into vociferous celebrations at claiming their maiden global title.

Spain managed four of their 13 attempts on the goal, with three being blocked out by the Mexican defense. Mexico on their part managed one attempt on target from their eight efforts, with three shots blocked by the Spanish defense.

Spain were excellent throughout the World Cup and were deserving winners of the trophy, which was handed to them by FIFA President Gianni Infantino. That brought to end an exhilarating tournament which saw 85 goals scored in 32 matches at an average of two goals per match.

Player of the tournament - Claudia Pina of Spain (Image Courtesy: FIFA)

Individual Honors

Golden Ball: Claudia Pina (Spain) - Seven goals and one assist; Silver Ball: Nicole Perez (Mexico) - three goals and one assist; Bronze Ball: Mukarama Abdulai (Ghana) - Seven goals and two assists.

Golden Boot: Mukarama Abdulai (Ghana) - Seven goals; Silver Boot: Claudia Pina (Spain) - Seven goals; Bronze Boot: Irene Lopez (Spain) - three goals

Golden Glove: Catalina Coll (Spain).

FIFA Fair Play Award: Japan