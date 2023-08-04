3 big summer signings who need to hit the ground running as soon as the 2023-24 season begins

As the 2023-24 season approaches, big clubs across Europe's top five leagues will look to build momentum early on in the season. While last season was disrupted by the presence of the World Cup, this campaign will provide teams with the breathing space.

Many clubs have signed new players who will be expected to develop chemistry with their new teammates over the course of the season. However, for some new arrivals, there won't be any time to acclimate themselves to the new team.

Part of the reason is the importance of these players to their squad. Another issue is that they commanded huge transfer fees in the market and football fans will be closely monitoring every move they make on the pitch.

So, without any further ado, let's look at three summer signings who need to hit the ground running in the 2023-24 season:

#3. Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku at Chelsea.

Chelsea's struggles last season were primarily down to the reckless approach of Todd Boehly in the transfer market and the frequent change of managers. But no reason was sufficient enough to justify Blues' poor form in front of goal for the entirety of last season.

Chelsea scored only 38 league goals in the whole of last season - less than relegated Leicester City and Leeds United. Given their resources, the Blues probably had the worst attack in the division as they managed to outscore only four out of the 20 teams in the division despite finishing 12th in the league.

Under such circumstances, the arrival of Christopher Nkunku would be a breath of fresh air. The Frenchman can play various positions across the frontline, and his pace, movement, trickery, and creative presence will add spark to a lackluster attack.

However, Chelsea will be under a lot of pressure to begin the season strongly. Last season was a colossal failure that not only kicked Chelsea out of Europe but also hurt their brand value significantly. The Blues can't afford another year in the wilderness, and Nkunku will be expected to produce goods come the 2023-24 season.

#2. Declan Rice

Declan Rice has joined Arsenal for a British Record transfer fee.

Arsenal was the surprise package last season in which they not only secured a top-four finish but also went toe-to-toe with Manchester City for the title. But while Arsenal ultimately got pummeled on the pitch, they have landed a punch off it by signing Declan Rice ahead of the Champions.

Arsenal had to fight back against the financial muscle of Manchester City for Rice's signature. In that sense, this is a significant piece of business for the Gunners as their rivals now know that Arsenal means business this season.

Rice is the epitome of a modern-day defensive midfielder. His defensive discipline, ball-carrying capabilities, and high pressing potential make him an ideal candidate to break down opposition attacks.

There was a reason why he was Arsenal's priority this summer, and his skillset will make sure Arsenal won't miss Granit Xhaka and maybe even Thomas Partey much in the 2023-24 season .

However, Arsenal have made him the costliest British player in football history, and the club will expect results soon. While Manchester City never really suffered when Grealish was settling in at the Etihad, Rice won't get the same cushion. There will be no hiding for him at the Emirates in the 2023-24 season.

#1. Jude Bellingham

Bellingham at Real Madrid.

Reaching a Champions League semi-final and a second-place finish in LaLiga would mean the world to most clubs. But Real Madrid are no ordinary club, and the club hierarchy decided enough was enough after they failed to defend their LaLiga and Champions League crowns.

Real Madrid were docile in the last few transfer windows since Hazard's arrival. However, the summer of 2023 marked a significant change in their transfer approach as the club went all out to land Jude Bellingham.

At 20, Bellingham has every arrow in his quiver to become one of the best players in the world. Attributes such as great decision-making skills, progressive ball carries, press resistance are just some highlights of the dynamic nature of his game. Besides, his ability to slot into various midfield roles will provide Real great tactical flexibility during the 2023-24 season.

However, Real Madrid will be his biggest test yet. He will need to justify his price tag while getting into the starting eleven in a team that already consists of great midfielders. The Bernabeu faithful even booed Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos when they underperformed. Bellingham will do well to avoid a similar scenario in the 2023-24 season.