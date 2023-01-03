3 Chelsea players who could be affected by the signing of Benoit Badiashile 

Chelsea are on the verge of completing a £35 million transfer for highly rated Monaco defender Benoite Badiashile.

The deal, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, is still subject to a medical. He is expected to sign a long-term contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until June 2029.

French centre back will complete his medical tests on Monday — he’ll sign contract until June 2029.



First call @David_Ornstein — deal 100% agreed.

Badiashile will join a growing list of talented young players who have been signed by the Blues recently. Notable names include: Carney Chukwuemeka (19), David Datro, Wesley Fofana (21) and others.

The imminent addition of the 21-year-old defender from Monaco also means that Chelsea will have at least five first-team centre-backs in their squad. They have a few out on loan as well.

With that being said, there could be serious competition for a starting position in central defense for the Blues going forward.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Benoît Badiashile is currently in London to undergo his medical ahead of his £35m move to Chelsea.



(Source: @Football_LDN)

As such, this article will take a look at the three players who could be most affected by the signing of Badiashile from Monaco.

#3 Levi Colwill

Colwill against Southampton FC - Premier League

The Chelsea academy graduate is currently on loan at Premier League club Brighton for the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign.

Levi Colwill hasn't been a regular figure for the Seagulls this season as he has been limited to just five league appearances.

London Is Blue Podcast ⭐️⭐️ @LondonBluePod Levi Colwill with another strong display in the Premier League. Making the most of his opportunities. Levi Colwill with another strong display in the Premier League. Making the most of his opportunities. 💪 https://t.co/zPtg2pfnvv

However, it is expected that Colwill will return to Stamford Bridge after the end of his loan deal. But his chances of getting first-team football could be affected by the immenet arrival of Badiashile from Monaco.

Both players are left-footed and are better suited for the left-sided central-defense position. This could be at a disadvantage for Colwill's prospects of getting regular minutes at Chelsea next season.

#2 Trevoh Chalobah

Chalobah against Newcastle United - Premier League

Another player who could also be affected by the imminent arrival of Badiashile from Monaco is another academy graduate in Trevoh Chalobah.

The 23-year-old English defender is currently down the pecking order in central defense for the Blues. An additional centre-back could move him even further down the ladder.

Trevoh Chalobah @TrevohChalobah All praise to the most high 🤲 All praise to the most high 🤲 https://t.co/cbvVZEZeme

Chalobah has made a total of 13 appearances for the Blues this season. However, the majority of them came as a result of the injury suffered to Fofana earlier this season.

Badiashile's presence could provide more competition for a starting spot in defense for Chalobah when everyone is available. Especially with Graham Potter now favoring a back-four set-up.

It is widely expected that Fofana and Badiashile could be the preferred long-term defensive partnership for the West London club.

#1 Thiago Silva

Silva has few months left on his Chelsea contract

It is yet to be seen as to where the long-term future of Brazilian veteran Thiago Silva lies. His contract with Chelsea is expected to expire come the end of the current season.

The 38-year-old defender has been an ever-present figure in defense since joining the West London giants in the summer of 2020.

However, the arrival of Badiashile could affect his chances at Stamford Bridge. The Frenchman could be a direct replacement for Silva should his contract not be extended beyond this season.

If he opts to stay for another season, Silva will have to contend with the 21-year-old defender for a place in the starting XI. He could also possibly be rotated considering his age.

Silva has made a total of 19 apperances for the Blues in all competions. He has also helped in keeping five clean sheets in total.

