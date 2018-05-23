Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    3 German organizers of 2006 WCup indicted for tax evasion

    3 German organizers of 2006 WCup indicted for tax evasion

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    News 23 May 2018, 23:15 IST
    35
    AP Image

    FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Three German organizers of the 2006 World Cup have been charged with tax evasion linked to a payment to FIFA.

    German news agency dpa reported that Theo Zwanziger, Wolfgang Niersbach and Horst R. Schmidt confirmed Wednesday they are indicted by Frankfurt prosecutors in a long-running investigation.

    They are accused of falsifying tax returns on behalf of the Germany soccer federation (DFB) in 2006. The DFB has already paid 19.2 million euros ($22.4 million) in back taxes. All three deny the charges, which were first reported by German daily Bild

    The allegations are also being investigated by Swiss federal prosecutors and FIFA's ethics committee. They have targeted German soccer great Franz Beckenbauer, who led the 2006 tournament organizing committee.

    Beckenbauer, Zwanziger and Niersbach were members of FIFA's executive committee in turn from 2007 through 2016.

    In 2016, the DFB published an inquiry report into a complex payments trail including 6.7 million euros ($7.8 million) to FIFA in April 2005. Zwanziger and the DFB claimed the money was for a World Cup opening gala and therefore tax-deductible.

    However, the payment went through FIFA and ended in a Swiss account belonging to former Adidas chief Robert Louis-Dreyfus, who died in 2009.

    The inquiry report did not rule out, but could not prove, that votes were bought when Germany beat a Nelson Mandela-supported South Africa bid for the hosting rights in a 12-11 vote of FIFA executive committee members in 2000.

    Swiss prosecutors said in 2016 they had opened a criminal proceeding against the four German officials the previous year, on suspicion of fraud, money laundering, criminal mismanagement and misappropriation. That case spun off from a wider Swiss investigation of suspected corruption linked to FIFA and World Cup hosting votes that is ongoing.

    Niersbach lost his seat on FIFA's ruling committee when he was banned for one year for failing to disclose possible unethical conduct.

    The various investigations have tarnished the reputation of the 2006 World Cup that was a popular success in the host nation, which called it the "Summer Fairytale."

    Sanchez punished for tax evasion in Spain
    RELATED STORY
    5 players you didn't know were accused of tax fraud
    RELATED STORY
    Russia relents on World Cup visa for German journalist
    RELATED STORY
    Modric, Rakitic headline Croatia's preliminary WCup squad
    RELATED STORY
    Jupp Heynckes: The red-faced German who lit up Bayern Munich
    RELATED STORY
    FIFA World Cup: Top 5 Young Player Award winners
    RELATED STORY
    Kovac and Frankfurt stun Bayern 3-1 to win German Cup final
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 free transfers of this decade
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 FA Cup finals of all time
    RELATED STORY
    Struggling Arsenal announce £25m pre-tax profit
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun KOR BOS 04:30 PM
    01 Jun AUS CZE 04:30 PM
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    Tomorrow REA LIV 12:15 AM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018