3 local football derbies that have become awfully predictable

Everton have not defeated Liverpool in any competition since 2010

It is finally that time of the year when local rivals step out on the pitch to have a say in the never-ending debate on which side is the regional champion. Additionally, the outcome of these derbies determines which set of fans gets the bragging rights until their teams meet again.

Just this weekend we will see London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur go head to head at the Emirates, while Liverpool host Everton on Sunday in the Premier League, with the Reds heading into the Merseyside derby as one of the only two unbeaten PL sides after 13 match weeks.

Though the buildup to almost every derby is always exciting, over the years the side that might emerge victorious in the match for regional dominance has been becoming quite clear in some cases, even before the referee blows his whistle at the kick-off.

It can be frustrating as a player and as a fan to see your team being bested by your arch-rivals over and over again. But, when two clubs which are sometimes separated just by a few miles are a class apart from each other, the much-anticipated fixture becomes one-sided and though the excitement is still there, the fun just isn't.

So, with the upcoming Merseyside derby, we take a look at the 3 local derbies that have become one-sided and predictable.

#1 Juventus vs Torino FC

Juventus are clear favourites over Torino in the Turin derby nowadays

Turin is an important city when it comes to Serie A because this city is home to two clubs that have won more league titles together than any other city rivals, even more than the combined tally of the two Milan teams that once ruled the Italian top flight.

Derby della Mole, as it is known in Italy, sees Serie A giants go up against Torino FC twice every season. And as expected it is not a David vs Goliath scenario as the title favourites Juve overcome their local rivals with ease.

The true sense of how one-sided this derby has become can be seen in their head to head records, with Torino taking home all the three points only on one occasion in their last 26 meetings with the Bianconeri.

The clubs go head to head two weeks from now at the Olimpico di Torino stadium, with Juventus looking more dangerous than ever with the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo to their ranks.

