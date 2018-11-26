3 players not in Solari's plans at the moment

SD Eibar v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid announced that Santiago Hernan Solari has taken over as the club’s permanent coach, after a record-setting start in the job.

The 42-year-old Solari took over on a temporary basis when Julen Lopetegui was sacked on October 29. The Argentine had made the best start any coach has made at Real Madrid, winning his first four games, which saw him handed a permanent deal by Florentino Perez which will keep him at the club till 2021.

Saturday’s visit to Basque-based Eibar will have done little to subdue fears that Los Blancos are at a critical point just months after winning the Champions League back in May.

Santiago Solari has made relevant decisions ever since he took over the reins of the Real Madrid first team. Vinicius, Dani Ceballos, and Javi Sanchez have all been included and Keylor Navas has had his Champions League place taken by Thibaut Courtois.

In the hours leading up to the Eibar game, he insisted along the same line. None of his three decisions were the reasons behind the defeat, but they combine to cast doubt on the management.

Three such players have been wasted by Solari so far in his tenure. Their resurrection can surely bring more glory to the Real Madrid.

#3. Isco Alarcón

Isco is the great victim of Julen lopetegui’s departure and solari has only used him as a substitute so far, even when Real Madrid lined up without Casemiro.

Right now, Ceballos is even ahead of Isco and after his appendicitis and he is not at his best.

Manager Santiago Solari wants to instigate major change at the club, and Isco appears to be a victim of those changes as he has been left on the bench for five matches.

The Spanish midfielder is said to have told captain Sergio Ramos that he is looking to leave as he looks to find a club that better values his talents.

