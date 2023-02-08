3 Premier League strikers Manchester United could sign in the summer transfer window 

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure weeks before the January transfer window was an indication that Manchester United needed to sign a decent replacement for him. However, Wout Weghorst was signed on loan from Burnley during the just-concluded transfer window to fill the gap.

Similarly, Anthony Martial, who is widely expected to fill the gap as well, has struggled to maintain his fitness in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign and has missed several games.

Weghorst's short-term loan deal and Martial's persistent injury concerns are indications that the Red Devils hierarchy might be looking to sign a formidable striker in the upcoming summer transfer window.

This article will thus look at three Premier League strikers that Manchester United could sign in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

#3 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Ollie Watkins - Aston Villa v Leicester City - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

The Englishman is quick and his ability to place the ball in the back of the net is impressive as he's been an integral part of Aston Villa's final third this season.

His most significant attribute is his ability to link up with his teammates in attack and switch positions in the final third in quick succession. His attacking brilliance has been decent as he has netted six goals and registered four assists in 23 appearances across all competitions for Aston Villa this season.

Another unique thing about Watkins is that he's not just a striker who requires constant attacking services to perform. He can drop deep to help facilitate an attack and his ability to advance with the ball is outstanding.

It can be stated that his attacking instinct clearly blends with that of the current Manchester United squad. The club is currently using a flexible attacking system rather than relying on a single striker.

#2 Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Ivan Toney - Brentford FC v Southampton FC - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

Arguably one of the most in-form strikers currently in the Premier League, Ivan Toney is sensible in attack and his intuition in the opposition half is immense.

The Englishman is also very clinical in front of goal and his ability to properly position himself in the final third is outstanding. Toney's decent attacking prowess has seen him score 14 goals and register four assists in 21 games for Brentford this season.

It can also be stated that if Manchester United are not willing to break the bank on signing a striker, the 26-year-old is a decent option to consider.

@ManUtd hey Ten Hag can you get Ivan Toney at the end of this season he very good forward and he comes at a small fee

#1 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane to Manchester United - yes or no

When you hear the name Harry Kane, what comes to mind is top-flight goalscoring.

The unique thing about Kane is his vision in the final third and his attacking technique. This has been proven on countless occasions as he scored 19 goals and registered three assists in 30 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

His experience and attacking consistency will improve Manchester United's chances of winning several trophies.

Harry Kane to Manchester United.

Yes or no? 🤔



Yes or no? 🤔 Harry Kane to Manchester United.Yes or no? 🤔 https://t.co/Z2AVkBVAoM

