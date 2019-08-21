3 reasons why Frank Lampard will be sacked by the end of the season

Lampard looking miserable after Chelsea were beaten by Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup

When Frank Lampard was first announced as the new Chelsea manager this summer, many fans were excited to see what he could offer; however, there was still a large chunk of the fanbase who were as sceptical about his appointment as they are now, and you can see why.

Chelsea's pre-season friendlies didn't quite go according to plan. It was a real mixed bag of results: drawing against a meek Bohemians FC side wasn't a great start, but this was cancelled out by a solid 4-0 win over St Patrick's Athletic a few days later.

However, a defeat to Kawasaki Frontale in the J. League World Challenge was what really made the fans, who were initially excited about the prospect of having Lampard as bothe ss, start to reconsider.

Spirits were lifted somewhat as Chelsea went on to defeat Barcelona, Reading, and FC Red Bull Salzburg before drawing 2-2 with Borussia Monchengladbach. It looked now as if the team had finally gelled under their new manager and were ready for the season ahead.

But this wasn't the case. United stuck a needle in Chelsea's ballooning ego by thrashing them 4-0. Liverpool then beat the Blues on penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup, and most recently, Leicester came to Stamford Bridge and secured a draw; the Foxes actually had several opportunities to snatch all three points but squandered them.

So, as you can see, it has been a very rocky start to life for Lampard as the manager of Chelsea, and I predict that he'll be sacked by the end of the season. Here's why...

#3 He doesn't have the experience to manage a top club like Chelsea

Derby County v Leeds United - Sky Bet Championship Play-off SeSemi-FinalFirst Leg

In what other scenario would the Chelsea board take on a man who is brand new to management and has only been in charge of a Championship side?

Sentimentality seems to have clouded the judgement of Roman Abramovich. Lampard may have been a very good player at Stamford Bridge, but there's no correlation between being an adept footballer and an adept manager.

What Lampard achieved with Derby County was somewhat impressive, but they had one of the strongest squads in the division anyway, with several high profile loanees doing much of the work (Harry Wilson, Mason Mount, etc).

Their 4-3 victory over Leeds in the Play-off Semi-Finals to be regarded as a huge ounce of luck and more to do with Leeds United falling apart than Derby deservedly going through on merit. If Leeds weren't so error-prone, they would have eased past Derby that night, but it was the good fortune that was with the Rams which saw them through.

Going from Derby County to Chelsea is a huge leap and one which was never going to be easy, but whilst there may be teething problems at first, there's nothing to say that this won't continue. After all, if you compare Lampard to some of Chelsea's recent managers (Mourinho, Conte, Sarri), you can't help but wonder whether he's out of his depth.

