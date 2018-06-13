Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 signings Julen Lopetegui should make at Real Madrid

Real Madrid will be unstoppable if Lopetegui signs these players.

Prathik R
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jun 2018, 11:29 IST
4.76K

Spain v Tunisia - International Friendly
Spain v Tunisia - International Friendly

Real Madrid recently announced that Spain coach Julen Lopetegui would take over the reins of the club after the conclusion of the 2018 World Cup.

It came as a surprise to many when Zinedine Zidane announced that he was stepping down just days after winning yet another Champions League title. With a number of managers, including Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino, tipped to replace the outgoing Frenchman, it is Lopetegui who has won the race to the Madrid hotseat.

The former Porto manager will have to address a few key issues at the club and make the right signings to get Madrid back on track in La Liga and in a position to battle it out against Barcelona once again after a disappointing third-place finish this past season.

Here are 3 players Lopetegui must look to sign in the summer:

#3 Neymar

After the Champions League final, Gareth Bale announced that he might indeed leave Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo too dropped a bombshell when he stated his future might be elsewhere. That in itself should be enough reason for Florentino Perez and Lopetegui to go all out in pursuit of their replacements and there is no one better suited to step into those shoes than Neymar.

The Brazilian missed a major part of the season through injury but has recovered in time for his nation's World Cup campaign and is expected to play a major role in the competition. Neymar is widely tipped to leave PSG this summer after a successful stint in France and has even expressed his desire to join Los Blancos. He has reportedly been a Real Madrid fan ever since his childhood, stating that it is a dream for him to don the white of the Spanish giants.

According to reports, Real Madrid are willing to shell out as much as £307 million for the Brazilian superstar, easily eclipsing the amount PSG paid for him. With Neymar in their ranks, Madrid will be simply unstoppable and could end up with an unprecedented treble.

La Liga 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Neymar Real Madrid Transfer News
