3 signings that will make Atletico Madrid unstoppable

Three additions that will greatly benefit the club and make them favourites in the upcoming season.

anand muralidharan ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 09 Jun 2018, 14:56 IST

Simeone will be eager to strengthen his squad

After winning the Europa League this season, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone will want to win the Champions League. Having lost two finals of the Champions League to neighbours and arch-rivals Real Madrid, the club will be eager to claim Europe's top prize.

With a couple of additions to the squad, Simeone could manage that feat next season and push Barcelona to the limits for the league title as well. A strong balanced squad with adept players in every position, under a demanding manager, Atletico Madrid will be a difficult opposition to beat in the coming season with a few signings.

Here we look at the 3 players who could take Atletico up a notch and make them strong title contenders.

#3 Thomas Lemar

Lemar at a France press conference

Frenchman Thomas Lemar has caught the eye of a number of English clubs including Liverpool and Arsenal and Spanish giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. The intense battle for the player's services has risen a notch and been going on for weeks now and the completion of the transfer of the player is expected to happen quickly.

With his ability in his left foot and the creative vision he possesses, any striker in the world would be cherishing the prospect of linking up with Thomas Lemar. He is also a massive threat from set-pieces but Lemar also has the ability to make darting runs into the box and take defenders on.

An intelligent, quick and skilful player, Lemar has produced some good brilliant performances at club level this season and earned a spot in the French national team playing in Russia. Lemar is in good form heading into the world cup and will be eager to impress and make his mark on the grandest stage of them all.