3 signings which could fill the void left by Ronaldo's departure at Real Madrid

Ameya Vaidya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.74K // 26 Jul 2018, 03:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid Pre-Season Training Session

Real Madrid are one of the top sides in Europe. Being a dominant club in Spain, they are known for their style of buying world-class players from other clubs with their huge resources, and hence filling their team with such players who are regarded as Galacticos. Having won 33 La Liga titles, 19 Copa del Reys and 13 UEFA Champions League titles, it is a dream of any player to join a club of such magnitude and reputation.

Having won three Champions League titles in successive years, Real Madrid supporters were first surprised to see the departure of their manager Zidane before the 2018 FIFA World Cup and then the shocking transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus for a fee above €100million.

Being Madrid's record scorer with 311 goals, Ronaldo was the key reason for Madrid's unbelievable Champions League success in recent years and probably one of the best players in Real Madrid's history. His abrupt departure is likely to leave a huge void and, hence it is the new manager Julen Lopetegui's responsibility to sharpen Real Madrid's attack and the team as a whole with new signings.

Having finished a distant 2nd behind Barcelona last season, Real Madrid are expected to bounce back and win the La Liga title next season. Let us have a look at the three signings which could fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus.

#3 Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi

Icardi is a young and talented striker who was disappointingly left out of the disastrous Argentinian 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign. Being regarded as a shrewd poacher, Icardi is an extremely dangerous player in the opposition's penalty due to his awareness to score goals and heading technique.

Having been the top goalscorer for Inter Milan in the 2014-15 and 2017-18 seasons in the Serie A, he his a certain Galactico material for Real Madrid. With the departure of Ronaldo to Juventus, and the uncertainty over Benzema's stay at the Bernabeu, Icardi's addition to the squad will be a massive boost to them. His prolific goalscoring ability will bolster Madrid's chances to win La Liga next season.

Being regarded as one of the lethal strikers in the world, Icardi has a release clause of €110million. Real Madrid, with their huge resources, are firm favorites to match the release clause and hence acquire the services of Icardi from Inter Milan.

1 / 3 NEXT