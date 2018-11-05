3 signings who could boost Manchester United

Manchester United are struggling again to find their feet in the top four of the Premier League table. This season had a lot to promise for The Red Devils, but Mourinho and co failed to deliver early on.

Ever since Sir Alex Ferguson left the team in 2013, Man Utd has failed to impress. Having won only 4 trophies (FA Cup, EFL Cup, Community Shield and Europa League) since then, the players have not performed as per their potential, and the stature of the club.

Three different managers have tried various permutations and combinations of players, but still failed to bring the limelight back to Old Trafford. Fans are now getting frustrated as this season seems to be no different.

After winning their match against Bournemouth, Mourinho's men were considered lucky rather than deserving as the scoreline could have been different. It's possibly high time to bring in some new players and also change some tactics, bringing back free flowing football to Old Trafford.

#3 Ousmane Dembélé

The 21-year old french international has been in fine form this season with 6 goals and 2 assists in his last 14 matches. More than the numbers, it's his playing style which could prove to be beneficial for Manchester United. He could replace Alexis Sanchez as a winger, because the Chilean is yet to make a mark.

His pace makes him lethal in attack, and this Man Utd side is lacking a winger like Dembele, who cannot only beat defenders one-on-one, but also scores screamers.

The World Cup winner could also give Mourinho many options, as he can play on both flanks. He could also make a formidable pairing with his french teammates Pogba and Martial.

Barcelona have reportedly told French forward Ousmane Dembele he is free to find a new club in the January transfer window, and with Liverpool and Chelsea leading the chase, as well as Arsenal showing keen interest, it will take some work to land him at the Theatre of Dreams.

