30-member Indian wrestling team to compete in World Junior Championship

PTI
NEWS
News
14 Sep 2018, 16:41 IST

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) A 30-member team, including 10 women will represent India at the World Junior Wrestling Championship in Slovakia from September 17-23, the national federation (WFI) announced Friday.

After the confident show at the Asian Championships, where India bagged eight medals including two golds, Junior Asian and Cadet championships, wrestlers will look to continue the winning-streak in the World Junior Championship as well.

The Indian grapplers had managed to claim a bronze in each category -- men's freestyle, greco-roman and women's freestyle in the last edition after the team had gone without medals for three years.

The last time India won a gold at the world juniors was 17 years ago, way back in 2001, during the Sofia (Bulgaria) meet.

Since then the precious yellow metal has eluded the Indians and the present contingent, led by youngsters like Deepak Punia, Sachin Rathi, Suraj and Sandeep Singh Maan, would want to set the records straight.

"I have a lot of faith in the young talents that will be on view in Slovakia. The coaches and players have worked hard, I am very optimistic about their performance. Our aim will be to flourish and perform well in all age groups," WFI president, Brij Bushan Sharan Singh, said

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
