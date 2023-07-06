4 most expensive player signings in Manchester United's history 

Manchester United is the second most valuable football club in the world and their demand cost is worth a whopping $6 billion, according to Forbes.

The club boasts an affluent ancestry and amazing history down the years as one of the most powerful teams in the world. The glorious Old Trafford has been home to some of the biggest players that have featured in the footballing world such as Sir Bobby Charlton, George Best and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Funds are required to assemble talented players at a football club clubs occasionally break the bank to sign some of these players. Over the years, the Red Devils have made some big-money signings.

Some of these signings have made their mark in the footballing world while others have failed to justify their price tag and make their mark as Manchester United players.

We look at four of the most expensive signings in Manchester United's history.

#4 Jadon Sancho - €85 million

Red Devils winger - Jadon Sancho in action

Although his return to England hasn't been excellent, Jadon Sancho is one of the most talented players to wear the Red Devils shirt. Sancho left Borussia Dortmund in July of 2021 and signed for United for a mind-blowing €85 million.

Sancho has strived on the pitch and behind the scenes, as he attended a rehabilitation program within the course of the 2022-23 season. The London-born winger has scored only 12 goals and provided six assists in 79 games for the Red Devils.

#3 Harry Maguire - €87 million

Manchester United's captain Harry Maguire might be offloaded

Harry Maguire is one of the biggest downgrades in the history of Manchester United. Despite being club captain, the Englishman failed to cement his spot in the Starting XI last season. However, his ball-winning proficiency should be noted, especially when he features for the English national team.

The Sheffield-born defender joined Manchester United from Leicester City for €87 million in August of 2019. He has currently been pushed down the pecking by Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof at center-back.

Maguire has registered 12 goal contributions for the Red Devils in 175 appearances.

#2 Antony - €95 million

Antony is a decent winger at Manchester United

When it comes to Brazilian nationals, both past and present, most who have featured for the Red Devils have always been on the good side of the club's history. Antony is a tricky and aggressive winger and he's gradually improving on the flank.

In August of 2022, Ten Hag persuaded the Red Devils to sign Antony from Ajax for €95 million, making him the second-most-expensive player to wear the Red Devils jersey. The Sao Paulo-born winger has netted eight goals and provided only three assists in 44 appearances for Manchester United so far.

#1 Paul Pogba - €105 million

Former Red Devils midfielder - Paul Pogba in action

The story of Paul Pogba at Manchester United was a bittersweet experience. The Frenchman is creative, and his passing accuracy is extraordinary. Similarly, the Frenchman's ball retention and contribution on the offensive side of the game are outstanding as well.

The Lagny-sur-Marne-born midfielder rejoined Manchester United from Juventus for €105 million in 2016, becoming the most expensive player in the club's history. Pogba scored 39 goals and registered 51 assists in 233 games for the Red Devils before leaving for Juventus on a free transfer in 2022.

