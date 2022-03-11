4 goalkeepers who could succeed Marc-Andre ter Stegen at Barcelona

Marc-Andre ter Stegen was expected to return to world-class form for Barcelona after undergoing knee surgery in May 2021. In the 2021-22 campaign, however, practically every aspect of the German's performance has deteriorated.

Ter Stegen's performance, unfortunately, has fallen short of the club's expectations. In 24 La Liga appearances, ter Stegen has let in 26 goals and kept just six clean sheets. With that in mind, the cries for a replacement from fans and observers have been well-founded.

Goalkeepers are more easily dismissed than other positions, and it's vital to remember, though, that Barcelona's preferred approach necessitates a specific profile.

Let's go over a list of individuals who could handle the requirements of the role at Barcelona.

Inaki Pena (Barcelona, on loan at Galatasaray)

What's a good place to start looking for players who fit a specific playing style? The youth academy. Barcelona's academy, La Masia, is particularly important for the club and has birthed numerous Blaugrana stars over the years.

Inaki Pena, a La Masia product currently on loan at Galatasaray, spent years at the academy, studying the fundamentals of goalkeeping in a possession-based team while also progressing up the ranks. The 23-year-old has made six appearances for the Turkish side this term under the management of Domenec Torrent, a former Pep Guardiola assistant.

Pena could finally get his shot with the Barcelona first-team next season if the club wants to conserve money. The paucity of first-team appearances and hoopla surrounding the 23-year-old goalkeeper underscores the reality that he is not regarded as a superlative talent.

However, based on his profile, it's easy to see why he would get a shot. Pena creates an outlet for the team when it wants to recycle possession and is relaxed and unhurried while receiving a pass.

Fabrizio Romano



Barcelona are planning with Iñaki Peña for the future, Neto will leave in the summer. Xavi confirms: "The idea was for Iñaki Peña to leave on loan to return and the idea hasn't changed. He was brave to leave and I'm very happy for him"

However, he lacks Marc-Andre ter Stegen's pinpoint accuracy and speed of delivery on clipped passes, which can be important for getting over the opposition press.

In general, there isn't enough data or a large enough sample size to assess the Spaniard's shot-stopping ability at the highest level. He also does not stand out in terms of athletic ability.

From the outside, Pena appears to be a more dangerous alternative, but the club should be able to assess his talents fairly internally.

Squawka Football



No Galatasaray player attempted (40) and completed more passes (31) for Gala than Inaki Pena. He's the Turkish side's goalkeeper.

Verdict: Although he is unlikely to be a star for Barcelona, do not rule him out. Pena could also be used as a short-term option

Robert Sanchez (Brighton & Hove Albion)

When it comes to Barcelona goalkeepers, most people don't think of their height, although ter Stegen (189 cm) and Pena (184 cm) are good examples.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Robert Sanchez — who stands at 197 cm – combines classic goalkeeper stature and command with all of the required technical abilities.

Graham Potter has turned Brighton into one of the most possession-focused teams in the Premier League, and Sanchez is a huge part of it.

Alisson Becker of Liverpool has been the only starting goalkeeper in the division to average more completed passes per 90 minutes so far this season.

In the early stages of Brighton's preparation, the Spaniard is frequently called upon to leave his box and provide an extra man.

He has a remarkable ability to break down opposition lines and drive diagonal balls towards full-backs on the move.

This aspect of the 24-year-game old's would be vital at Barcelona, but it's only the start of his abilities. When it comes to claiming balls around his penalty area, Sanchez makes the most of his massive frame.

Albion Analytics



The graphic is from earlier this season, but he truly dominates his 6-yard box.



@StatsBomb



50 games up for Robert Sanchez this week. He's stopped the most crosses (27) and boasts the highest cross stop % (13.4%) of any Premier League goalkeeper this season. The graphic is from earlier this season, but he truly dominates his 6-yard box.

His tenacity allows Brighton to keep up the pressure even when they are not in possession. Sánchez is also one of the league's best in one-on-one scenerios.

Verdict: Everything in his career thus far has pointed to an extraordinarily well-rounded goalkeeper capable of providing a team with huge presence and technical greatness for many years to come.

Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

AC Milan v FC Internazionale - Coppa Italia

Mike Maignan of AC Milan is one goalie who has recently advanced in his career. Despite the fact that he is already with a Champions League team and a Serie A title contender, the Frenchman should be on Barcelona's radar.

Maignan, like Sanchez, possesses a well-rounded skill set. The Frenchman, who was brought in to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma, has been quite impressive in Italy.

With his sweeping and claiming skills, he adds value around the box, and his shot-stopping has improved dramatically over the last two seasons.

StatsBomb



Maignan has the highest 'Shot Stopping %' and 'Goalkeeper Aggressive Distance' in Serie A so far this season



More about our Goalkeeper Radars here

statsbomb.com/2018/12/introd…



Mike Maignan, AC Milan 2021-22. Maignan has the highest 'Shot Stopping %' and 'Goalkeeper Aggressive Distance' in Serie A so far this season

Maignan may not have Sanchez's ball-handling skills, but he is nonetheless composed and capable. Stefano Pioli's system is another that places a premium on possession, and the 26-year-old fits right in.

Again, the logistics of the move could be the biggest stumbling barrier. Milan have money from the Champions League and have been shrewd with transfers recently.

Furthermore, would Maignan desire to relocate to a third country during his brief career? Moving to Barcelona still feels like a step forward for any player, but it could be a difficult transaction for the Catalans to pull off.

Verdict: A very well-rounded goalkeeper who would be a perfect fit in today's game, but at a stage in his career when Barcelona's timescale would be tough to accommodate.

David Raya (Brentford)

Norwich City v Brentford - Premier League

Returning to the Premier League, David Raya is another fascinating Spanish option. Raya has steadily put up impressive numbers in recent years.

The Brentford goalkeeper was out for a few months due to a knee injury. Of course, this may be cause for concern, but Raya has appeared to be in terrific shape since his return in February.

He stands out on this list because he plays in a team that has less than 45 percent possession, but when Brentford does have the ball, the Spaniard is incredibly active.

Raya has the fourth-most completed passes per 90 minutes among Premier League starting goalkeepers.

Sweeping is undoubtedly in Raya's locker. The explanation behind these skill sets may begin to sound repetitive, but this balanced profile is exactly what Barcelona require.

StatsBombES David Raya (Brentford) vs. Kiko Casilla (Leeds). Championship. 2019-20

Only two Premier League goalkeepers have taken more sweeping actions per 90 minutes this season than Raya.

Raya may not have a celebrity name that will entice fans, but the 26-year-old has the potential to be a financially sound investment for Barcelona.

After all, Barcelona have recently reaped the advantage of searching in less expensive areas, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen wasn't exactly a superstar signing.

Verdict: On a global scale, a relatively unknown name, but one with the ability to deliver excellent value for money (especially if Brentford are relegated).

