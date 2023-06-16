4 players that registered the most goal contributions in Europe's top five leagues (2022-23)

Goals and assists are essential in any football match as they help to win games. There are several players that are well-known for decent finishing prowess as well as their outstanding playmaking proficiency.

The recently concluded 2022-23 campaign was interesting and it was competitive as well. Hence, this article will look at four players that registered the most goal contributions in Europe's top five leagues (2022-23)

#4 Lionel Messi (32)

Paris Saint-Germain v Clermont Foot - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Arguably the best player to ever feature in the footballing world, Lionel Messi is sensational in attack and his vision is second to none. The Argentine was remarkable for Paris Saint-Germain in the just concluded 2022-23 campaign. Similarly, his attacking brilliance was exceptional as he netted 16 goals and registered 16 assists 32 Ligue 1 games.

Messi registered the most assists in Ligue 1 last season and he competed and performed better than numerous attackers within his age bracket. Hence, he deserves to be commended for his resilience.

#3 Harry Kane (33)

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

It's incredible to see Harry Kane compete immensely with several top attackers in Europe despite featuring for a highly inconsistent Tottenham Hotspur side. The Englishman was intuitive and clinical in attack and his attacking brilliance saw him score 30 goals and register three assists in 38 Premier League appearances. He was the league's second top-scorer behind Erling Haaland.

Kane’s ability to remain relevant and consistent is something that most attackers struggle to replicate. It remains to be seen if he would be able to equal Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goalscoring record of 260 goals.

#2 Kylian Mbappe (34)

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Arguably the best forward currently in Europe, Kylian Mbappe was sensational in attack and his consistency was unmatched in the Ligue 1 2022-23 campaign. With electrifying pace and immense finishing proficiency, Mbappe netted 29 goals for Paris Saint-Germain, registering his fifth consecutive Ligue 1 Golden Boot. He also registered five assists in 34 league appearances.

His presence in attack was one of the few reasons why PSG won the Ligue 1 title. It remains to be seen if he would remain at the club beyond this summer.

#1 Erling Haaland (44)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

Erling Haaland was arguably the best signing of the just concluded 2022-23 campaign. The Norwegian was a nightmare for several defenders as he fired on all cylinders in the final third. The Manchester City forward netted 36 goals and he registered eight assists in 35 Premier League appearances for Pep Guardiola.He broke the Premier League record of scoring most goals in a single campaign in his very first season.

When you take a look at his scoring numbers, you would agree that no one came close to him in terms of finishing. In his first season at Manchester City, he conquered the highly rated Premier League. Hence, he's in a good position of winning the prestigious Ballon d'Or award.

