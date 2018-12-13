Premier League 2018-19: 4 players Tottenham Hotspur should sell in January

The Spurs have improved greatly in recent seasons, but their team needs work

Tottenham Hotspur are currently third in the league, six points from the top. There's no doubt that the Spurs have improved significantly over the past few years, but much of their success is down to the strength of their typical first team. Outside of that starting XI, there isn't much quality, and that's a worry.

Depth is also a issue in some areas. For instance, when their main striker Harry Kane is out, Lucas has to step in as his replacement. Now, Lucas has always typically been a right-winger, and this is a position where he has flourished through most of his career. So to suddenly ask him to push up front is a big ask, although he manages it.

But then, what happens if he's also out? There are only the likes of Vincent Janssen and Fernando Llorente available, and both are simply not up to par.

The Spurs will need to bring in new talent in the winter, but before they can do that, they need to make space. Here are four players they should offload to free up some gaps.

#4 Michel Vorm

Once upon a time, Michel Vorm was an incredible goalkeeper and an asset to his first Premier League side: Swansea City. However, after his move to the Spurs at the end of the 2014-15 season, he was suddenly plunged into obscurity.

Despite having been with Tottenham for five seasons now, he has only played for them a total of 13 times. That is a staggering waste of talent, and many understandably wonder why Vorm hasn't made a move by now to try and revive his career.

Perhaps he's happy just sitting on the bench and being paid ridiculous sums of money to watch the Spurs play each week.

However, after the addition of goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga from Southampton, Vorm has seen himself slip down the pecking order to third choice keeper. He may not mind that, but surely this is a weight on the club's finances now; Vorm is no longer needed, and therefore should no longer be on the books.

Mauricio Pochettino is most likely aware of this issue, and given the amount the club could get for a player of Vorm's capability, he's more than likely going to contemplate selling him in January.

Where might Michel Vorm go?

Vorm's contract with the Spurs is set to expire at the end of the season, so if they want to get anything back from what they paid for him, they should look to hurry proceedings up in January.

Vorm is yet to be officially linked with any club yet, but he deserves a place in a Premier League side. He could quite easily slot into the role of a first choice keeper at a club near the foot of the table.

But whether he's tired of the Premier League altogether remains a question that could throw such a move into doubt.

