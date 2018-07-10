4 positive effects Cristiano Ronaldo's departure could have on Real Madrid

Ronaldo's departure could also produce some positives

It all started when Cristiano Ronaldo dropped a 'nuclear bomb' after recently guiding Real Madrid to their third consecutive Champions League triumph. Following their 3-1 victory against Liverpool at the Olympiyskiy Stadium, the winger said in an interview:

“Right now we need to enjoy ourselves but in the next few days I’ll give an answer to the fans who have always been by my side''

''It was beautiful to be at Real Madrid"

Although it sounded like a joke initially, it is now becoming a reality and the Portuguese could end up leaving Real Madrid this summer. In fact, the attacker has reportedly agreed on a deal worth €30 million in wages to join Seria A Champions Juventus, a club he recently expressed that he loves and respects.

Considering that Ronaldo has been Real Madrid's best player for the past decade, there is no doubt that his departure would be a big blow to the Spanish giants. However, it doesn't come all bad for the Los Blancos as his exit could also introduce some favourable developments.

Therefore, let us take a look at 4 positive effects that his departure could have on the Los Blancos:

#4 A chance for the youngsters to impress

Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez are two of Madrid's brilliant youngsters

Cristiano Ronaldo is, without doubts, one of the most talented superstars in the football world at the moment. But, at the age of 33, whether we accept it or not, his days at the top are quite numbered.

While it would hurt to lose such a phenomenal superstar, it should not be dismissed that the attacker's departure presents an opportunity for Real Madrid to start planning for the future. The Los Blancos have a lot of incredible youngsters who can take the club forward if they get the opportunity.

The likes of Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Ceballos and Borja Mayoral are all promising prodigies who can take the baton from the Portuguese if he eventually completes a switch away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.