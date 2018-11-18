4 Premier League attackers who could fight for the Champions League Golden Shoe this season

Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane is one of the top finishers in the Champions League at the moment

The race for the UEFA Champions League Golden Shoe is set to witness an intense competition this season as top attackers continue to mesmerize football fans with their incredible talents and amazing records in front of goal in Europe's most coveted football competition.

While many superstars from various leagues across Europe will be fighting for the chance to be named the most prolific goalscorer on the continent for the year, the English Premier League attackers will also be looking forward to making history by beating their counterparts to the prestigious prize.

Filled with incredible superstars across various clubs in the division, the Premier League has a lot of world-class finishers who have proved over the years that they are capable of competing at the highest level. Therefore, we take a look at 4 incredible attackers from the English top fight who could put up a fight for the Champions League Golden Shoe during the campaign:

#4 Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian was one of the top scorers in the competition during the previous term

Liverpool superstar, Mohamed Salah was one of the top performers in the UEFA Champions League last season, bagging a whopping 10 goals and 5 assists in 13 appearances to lead Liverpool to the final of the European tournament for the first time in over a decade and he has come back into the competition to continue with his impressive record in front of goal.

Following a slow start to the season by his own standard, the Egyptian winger is now improving gradually over time which comes as a huge boost to the Premier League giants who intend to fight it out in Europe's elite tournament once again.

Mohamed Salah is one of the most impressive Premier League attackers in the UEFA Champions League at the moment, recording an impressive 2 goals to his name in 4 appearances to keep Liverpool's hopes alive in the Group C as well as putting himself among the contenders for the Champions League Golden Shoe this season.

