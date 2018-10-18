4 top attackers Real Madrid should consider signing in January to fix their attacking woes

Juventus superstar - Paulo Dybala

It came as a very big surprise to everyone when European champions Real Madrid decided to let go of their talismanic forward, Cristiano Ronaldo this summer - with the Portuguese departing Santiago Bernabeu in favour of a €100 million deal to join Seria A outfit, Juventus.

Although Los Blancos managed to pick up victories in their first four matches at the start of the season, it has become quite glaring that they are missing the Portuguese superstar quite badly at the moment - having failed to win any of their last 4 matches across all competitions, recording a disappointing 2 defeats and 2 draws as well as failing to find the back of the net in each of those matches - their worst goalless run since 1985.

To hit the nail on the wood, it is quite undeniable that the Spanish giants need to sign efficient and prolific superstars to help in fixing their attacking woes, otherwise they could they risk suffering a mediocre campaign this season.

Therefore, we suggest 4 incredible attackers that Los Blancos should consider signing to strengthen their frontline when the transfer window opens in January:

#4 Ciro Immobile

Immobile is one of the finest attackers in the Italian League at the moment

The lack of goals in each of their last 4 matches across all competitions means that Real Madrid must find a highly talented and in-form attacker who can fire them in front of goal. They should look no further than Lazio's Ciro Immobile.

A highly prolific scorer with immense talent and incredible finishing skills, Immobile is one of the finest attackers in Europe at the moment and with his brilliant technical abilities, he would be a perfect signing for Julen Lopetegui.

The striker finished as the top scorer in the Italian top flight last season, ending the term with an incredible 41 goals and 11 assists to his name in 47 appearances across all competitions and he has started the new campaign in a brilliant form, scoring 5 impressive goals to establish Le Aquile in the 4th position on the Seria A table.

