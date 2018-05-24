Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    49ers Enterprises takes stake in Leeds United

    Championship club Leeds United have announced a new partnership with NFL giants the San Francisco 49ers.

    News 24 May 2018, 14:46 IST
    ellandroad - CROPPED
    Leeds United's Elland Road stadium.

    An investment body affiliated with the San Francisco 49ers has become a minority investor in Championship club Leeds United.

    The partnership, which will see 49ers Enterprises president Paraag Marathe join the board at Elland Road, is intended to generate funds that the club says will be invested in the first-team squad.

    It is also hoped the new arrangement can benefit Leeds in the areas of ticketing strategies, sponsorship and commercial opportunities, stadium development, technology, retail and merchandising, and sport development and training.

    "This strategic partnership enables Leeds United to align with and gain invaluable expertise from the owners of one of the biggest global sports entities," said Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani.

    "The 49ers are an innovative, successful organisation and we are delighted to have access to such a rich source of business and sporting expertise.

    "This exciting partnership builds on the foundations we have laid down at the club in the last 12 months and we can assure supporters that the funds invested will go towards improving results on the pitch."

    Marathe added: "It is truly an honour to be invited to join the board of a football club as storied as Leeds United. I share the vision that Andrea has for returning Leeds United to greatness.

    "I believe that the knowledge and experience we bring to the table combined with the hard work being done by Andrea and his talented team will make that vision a reality."

