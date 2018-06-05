Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

49ers great Clark dies after battle with ALS

Dwight Clark, a San Francisco 49ers great, died at the age of 61.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 05 Jun 2018, 05:55 IST
7
clark-dwight-031917-getty-ftr
Dwight Clark

Former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dwight Clark died on Monday after a battle with ALS.

Clark's wife, Kelly, posted the news on his Twitter account. She said he "passed peacefully surrounded by many of the people he loved most".

He was 61 years old.

Clark was selected by the 49ers in the 10th round of the 1979 NFL Draft. He spent all nine of his NFL seasons with the team, racking up 6,750 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns.

Clark is best known for pulling in the winning touchdown pass from Joe Montana in the 1982 conference championship game. The play led the 49ers to a victory over the Cowboys and became known simply as 'The Catch'.

He first began experiencing symptoms of ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in September 2015, according to a report by NBC Sports. He publicly announced he was battling the disease in March 2017.  

Former 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo released a statement on Monday regarding Clark's passing, via NBC Sports.

"My heart is broken. Today, I lost my little brother and one of my best friends. I cannot put into words how special Dwight was to me and to everyone his life touched," he said.

"He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother and a great friend and team-mate. He showed tremendous courage and dignity in his battle with ALS and we hope there will soon be a cure for this horrendous disease.

"I will always remember Dwight the way he was – larger than life, handsome, charismatic and the only one who could pull off wearing a fur coat at our Super Bowl parade.

"He was responsible for one of the most iconic plays in NFL history that began our run of Super Bowl championships, but to me, he will always be an extension of my family. I love him and will miss him terribly.

"Our hearts and prayers are with his wife Kelly, his children and the entire Clark family."

Clark won two Super Bowls and his number 87 is retired by the 49ers.

49ers Enterprises takes stake in Leeds United
RELATED STORY
5 most successful footballers with obscure nationalities  
RELATED STORY
Zidane's five biggest achievements as Real Madrid boss
RELATED STORY
Sneijder retires from Netherlands duty after Koeman meeting
RELATED STORY
5 Immortal Moments When Great Players Cried
RELATED STORY
5 unforgettable memories from the 2014 FIFA World Cup 
RELATED STORY
5 Managers who went out on a high like Zidane
RELATED STORY
4 players Barcelona need to sign to regain their European...
RELATED STORY
Reviewing Liverpool's 2017-18 season month-by-month: Part...
RELATED STORY
5 Game-changing Goalkeeping Mistakes in the final of a...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
FT IND KEN
3 - 0
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT ARM MOL
0 - 0
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
09 Jun SER BOL 09:30 PM
09 Jun FIN BEL 09:30 PM
09 Jun SWE PER 10:45 PM
09 Jun DEN MEX 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018