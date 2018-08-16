4th round of racing championship to be held from Aug 17-19

Chennai, Aug 16 (PTI) The fourth round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Racing Championship will be held at MMRT track at Sriperumbudur near here from August 17-19.

The weekend card has races in the MRF F1600, saloon cars (Indian Touring Cars, Super Stock, Indian Junior Touring Cars and Esteem Cup), and Formula LGB 1300 besides Volkswagen Ameo Cup, a 'one-make championship', a press release said.

The season has been so topsy-turvy that Chennai teenager Ashwin Datta (96 points), despite three wins on the trot in the MRF F1600 class, is only 12 ahead of Mamallapurams Raghul Rangasamy.

The previous round witnessed three different winners

Rangasamy, Gowtham Parekh (68) and Sandeep Kumar (67) - in the triple-header.

With the championship winner in this category eligible for a ticket to the Mazda Road To Indy shootout in the United States, an MMSC initiative, the title contenders have everything to play for.

The winner of the shootout is eligible for a scholarship of USD 200,000.

The situation in other categories is no different.

Bengalurus Ashish Ramaswamy (101) leads his Arka Motorsports team-mate from Coimbatore Nikanth Ram (84) in the premier Indian Touring Cars class that has seen some high quality driving.

A mere half-a-point separates leader Srinivasa Teja (Performance Racing) and Varun Anekar (Race Concepts) in the Super Stock category.

Vinod Subramaniam (73.5) of Team N1 leads Rangasamy (68) of Performance Racing in the Esteem Cup and Prabhu AS (62) of Arka Motorsports is ahead of Chrys DSouza (59) of Unimek Racing in the Indian Junior Touring Cars.

The Formula LGB 1300 has been equally competitive with a three-cornered battle involving leader Nabil Hussain (MSport), with 95 points, followed by Ashwin Datta (Momentum Motorsports) and Sohil Shah (MSport) who are tied second with 83 apiece.

Kolhapur's Dhruv Mohite with three wins in five starts leads the Volkswagen Ameo Cup with 220 points, but needs all the points he can to stay ahead of Saurav Bandyopadhyay (214) from Mumbai and Hyderabads Jeet Jhabakh (204) who have won one race apiece