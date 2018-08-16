Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4th round of racing championship to be held from Aug 17-19

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
14   //    16 Aug 2018, 20:19 IST

Chennai, Aug 16 (PTI) The fourth round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Racing Championship will be held at MMRT track at Sriperumbudur near here from August 17-19.

The weekend card has races in the MRF F1600, saloon cars (Indian Touring Cars, Super Stock, Indian Junior Touring Cars and Esteem Cup), and Formula LGB 1300 besides Volkswagen Ameo Cup, a 'one-make championship', a press release said.

The season has been so topsy-turvy that Chennai teenager Ashwin Datta (96 points), despite three wins on the trot in the MRF F1600 class, is only 12 ahead of Mamallapurams Raghul Rangasamy.

The previous round witnessed three different winners

Rangasamy, Gowtham Parekh (68) and Sandeep Kumar (67) - in the triple-header.

With the championship winner in this category eligible for a ticket to the Mazda Road To Indy shootout in the United States, an MMSC initiative, the title contenders have everything to play for.

The winner of the shootout is eligible for a scholarship of USD 200,000.

The situation in other categories is no different.

Bengalurus Ashish Ramaswamy (101) leads his Arka Motorsports team-mate from Coimbatore Nikanth Ram (84) in the premier Indian Touring Cars class that has seen some high quality driving.

A mere half-a-point separates leader Srinivasa Teja (Performance Racing) and Varun Anekar (Race Concepts) in the Super Stock category.

Vinod Subramaniam (73.5) of Team N1 leads Rangasamy (68) of Performance Racing in the Esteem Cup and Prabhu AS (62) of Arka Motorsports is ahead of Chrys DSouza (59) of Unimek Racing in the Indian Junior Touring Cars.

The Formula LGB 1300 has been equally competitive with a three-cornered battle involving leader Nabil Hussain (MSport), with 95 points, followed by Ashwin Datta (Momentum Motorsports) and Sohil Shah (MSport) who are tied second with 83 apiece.

Kolhapur's Dhruv Mohite with three wins in five starts leads the Volkswagen Ameo Cup with 220 points, but needs all the points he can to stay ahead of Saurav Bandyopadhyay (214) from Mumbai and Hyderabads Jeet Jhabakh (204) who have won one race apiece

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Asian Games 2018: Analysis of Day 2 football results
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 teams who held the FIFA World Cup and...
RELATED STORY
Calcutta Football League 2018: East Bengal held to a...
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why Team India will win the 2018 SAFF...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 best goals from the first round of games
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 best goals from the second round of...
RELATED STORY
Five players who could be crucial for Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19: Analyzing the suitability of Asensio or...
RELATED STORY
The 5 most successful transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
The Best Premier League XI from the 2000s 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Ligue 1
Tomorrow CAE NIC 11:30 PM Caen vs Nice
Tomorrow DIJ NAN 11:30 PM Dijon vs Nantes
Tomorrow MON LIL 11:30 PM Monaco vs Lille
Tomorrow REN ANG 11:30 PM Rennes vs Angers SCO
Premier League 2018-19
Tomorrow CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
La Liga 2018-19
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
Serie A 2018-19
Tomorrow CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
Tomorrow CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us