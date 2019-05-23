5 Causes for Optimism at Old Trafford

rossbennellick FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 214 // 23 May 2019, 10:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It Needn't Be Doom and Gloom at Old Trafford

Don't worry Manchester United fans; the season is finally over. It's safe to come out from under the duvet to begin the arduous task of locating something about the club to be positive about right now. Besides, you're in luck! I've taken the liberty of bringing the positivity right to your doorstep. Below is my list of five causes for optimism among United's supporters:

1) Mason Greenwood

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

The highly-rated academy prospect featured notably in a substitute cameo against PSG in the Champions League, and in a start against Cardiff City in the EPL - a game in which he was the sole highlight of a disjointed and dispirited United performance. The pacey young striker has demonstrated his goalscoring prowess in the Youth Team, where he averaged at roughly a goal per game, and looks set to be made part of Solskjaer's plans come August. United's fans will certainly be hoping that Mason Greenwood is able to demonstrate the abilities, that have made him one of English football's most talked about up-and-comers, consistently, in the first-team next season.

2) Angel Gomes

Angel Gomes is another player that hardcore United fans are keen to see more of. The diminutive technician has been a constant performer in the youth ranks for both the Red Devils (8 goals & 5 assists in 24 games) and the English national team. His fleet-feet, close control, and eye for a pass make him an absolute nightmare to play against, and he has been heralded as one of the world's best prospects for a few years now, so surely he must be made part of Ole's youthful revival.

3) Developing a team for the future using the Europa League

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United - Premier League

Advertisement

Besides the two I just mentioned, there is a pool of young talent at Old Trafford that require game time, and the Europa League will give Solskjaer the perfect opportunity to give them just that. Players like Chong, Garner, Dalot, Tuanzebe, Fosu-Mensah, J.Perreira and Laird can only benefit from this kind of exposure, and fans will be hoping that some of them are able to impress enough to oust some of the current under-performers from the first team picture.

4) Manchester United do not lie down

Manchester United Munich 1958 - Tribute Mural -Old Trafford

In February of 1958, the entire Manchester United squad boarded a flight home from Munich, which crashed shortly after its third attempt at take-off. Eight of the players, including aerial powerhouse, Tommy Tayor, died in the incident and two were injured, never to play again. From this tragedy emerged a new generation of players who would go on to be known as The Busby Babes. This team, formed of youthful exuberance and flair and containing icons such as Best and Charlton, went on to lift the European Cup in 1968.

In 1999, with the game coming to an end, a depleted Manchester United side won a corner against German opponents, Bayern Munich in the Champions League final. The rest is history, United going on to equalize (Sheringham) before scoring again (Solskjaer) almost immediately to defeat Der FCB, 2-1.

In 2019, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer... you get my point!

5) Transfers, transfers, transfers

Will Joao Felix be in a Manchester United shirt next season?

Sessegnon, Cancelo, Koulibaly, Maguire, De Ligt, Wan Bissaka, Meunier, Ndombele, Neves, Rabiot, Rice, Fernandez, Partey, Felix, Tielemans, Dybala, Icardi, Sancho, Ziyech, D.James, James, Bale, Pepe and numerous others have all been linked with the club in recent weeks and what United's fans would be prepared to do to get even five from that list is too graphic to disclose.

The Old Trafford faithful are absolutely desperate for reinforcements following an abject campaign, and believe that anything short of serious business is likely to lead to another year in the wilderness for their beloved club. Reports suggest the board have taken note of this sentiment and are prepared to invest significantly in the squad in time for next season.

See. It's not all doom and gloom for Manchester United after all.

What do you think? Are Manchester United going to turn it around next season, or will they remain in the wilderness? Let us know in the comments below.