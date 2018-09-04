5 Chelsea players who can have a big influence for the Blues this season

Priyank Mithani FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR 2.10K // 04 Sep 2018, 13:42 IST

Sarriball underway

Chelsea seems to have started the new season on an excellent note, registering four wins in the first four matches. Although there are things to work on for the Blues, it looks like Maurizio Sarri is getting things right for the West Londoners right now.

Collectively, the Chelsea squad looks a much happier bunch than what it was under Antonio Conte. The players aren’t afraid to openly express themselves on the pitch, and it can only be a good sign for the Blues.

That being said, the performances of some of the players will hold an extra value to Chelsea’s ambitions this season as we take a look at the list of players who can make a significant impact for the London side this season.

#5 Mateo Kovacic

Kovacic would love to make a name for himself in England this season

The Croatian midfielder was signed this summer on loan from Real Madrid in a deal which saw Thibaut Courtois sign for Real Madrid in a permanent deal.

Kovacic, in spite of being a quality midfielder, struggled to make it into Madrid’s starting XI courtesy the presence of some world class midfielders in the form of Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos. Seeking more game time, Kovacic ended up at Chelsea this summer and by the look of it, it seems quite a good transfer for both the Croatian and the London side.

Maurizio Sarri loves to play the 4-3-3 formation and with three midfielders required in his style of play, Kovacic fits perfectly. The former Inter Milan midfielder will most likely be seen playing more of an attacking role from the midfield but his work-rate will hold a key importance for Chelsea.

With his quick feet and nimble footwork, Kovacic can glide away from defenders and if he manages to sync in well with his teammates on the pitch, we might even see him scoring more goals than expected this season.

In his four appearances for the Blues so far, Kovacic has shown glimpses of what he’s capable of and it can only get better for him and Chelsea here on. Sarri would look upon to play a midfield involving N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Kovacic more than often as we have seen in the early stages of the Premier League.

If Kovacic manages to have a fruitful spell at Chelsea this season, we might as well see the Blues sign him on a permanent basis the following season.

