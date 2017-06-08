5 football players who nearly died on the pitch

Football injuries are never pretty, here are the lucky few who escaped the clutches of death.

by Sehaj Singh Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2017, 16:38 IST

Petr Cech suffered a career-threatening head injury against Reading in 2006

Football is nothing if not for the passion. The last minute winners, the 30-yard free-kicks, the last ditch tackles. The fact that thousands of fans go home singing about players and their contributions show how much they love the game. The game is not finished in 90 minutes, it goes on for a week before the actual fixture.

It takes a lot of effort to pull off these moments. But do the players, sometimes do way too much for the game?

As football is a contact sport, there are bound to be mistakes at some point which often lead to impact injuries. There have been certain incidents where the players have lost their lives after suffering an injury on the field. Here are some of the lucky few who suffered life-threatening injuries but survived.

#1 Petr Cech

The tall goalkeeper from Czech Republic is a Premier League legend. Having spent the majority of his career with Chelsea, Petr Cech moved to Arsenal two seasons ago. Such is the man’s legacy, that he is still loved in the blue part of London.

There are two things the Czech is known for; one, Saving his defence time and again and two, his Rugby styled protective head gear.

It was October 14, 2006. Twenty seconds into the game, former Blues keeper suffered an injury which changed his approach towards football. Cech, then 24, came out to gather a long ball when he was caught by Reading’s midfielder Stephen Hunt. The Irishman’s knee caught Cech on the head. The Czech goalkeeper was immediately stretchered off and taken to the hospital where it was revealed that he had a skull fracture which required emergency brain surgery.

It was later revealed that the two loose pieces of the skull which were replaced by metal implants, had they been pushed deeper, the Czech legend might have died.

The current Arsenal star was out injured for 3 months after undergoing surgery and has worn a protective head guard ever since.