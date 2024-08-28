5 forwards Manchester United could look to sign before the deadline day

The summer transfer window is finally drawing to a close, and Manchester United have had a relatively good window so far. Most football clubs have rounded up the majority of their business, and so have the Red Devils.

But in the usual fashion, there's expected to be a flurry of activities during the final moments of the window and surprise transfers are not out of place. The Old Trafford giants have signed Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, and Joshua Zirkzee, all for a combined €164.5 million (via Transfermarkt).

More recently, they have agreed to sign Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a reported €60 million. However, there's still a feeling that there might be a surprise signing or two, especially in the forward area where the first team seems just a bit light.

Let's look at five forward players Manchester United could sign before the transfer deadline day on August 30:

#5 Simon Adingra

The 21 year old winger only joined Brighton in 2022, but his performances have already put him squarely in the crosshairs of big clubs. He had 10 goals and assists combined in 40 appearances last season, but has already bagged three goal contributions in as many appearances so far this season.

Clubs like Chelsea have already placed the winger on their radar as early as February this year. If a suitable offer comes along for Adingra, Brighton might let the winger go, and he could be a brilliant option for the Red Devils.

#4 Federico Chiesa

This would be a great transfer if Manchester United could pull it off. The 26-year-old winger definitely has what it takes to rejuvenate Ten Hag's front line, following his 32 goals and 23 assists in 131 games for Juventus. Chiesa is currently a Juventus player, but is reportedly not in new manager Thiago Motta's plans so an exit is very likely.

He had a relatively disappointing campaign, contributing just 13 goals and assists in 37 games last season. However, a change of environment might be all he needs to find form again. The Red Devils have shown interest in his services, and he will be available for a cheap €15 million fee (via Fabrizio Romano).

#3 Kingsley Coman

The Bayern Munich winger is another good player whose time at his club seems over with the player reportedly set to leave the Bavarian giants this summer. At 28, Coman is right in his prime, and would be a good signing for Manchester United, with 64 goals and 66 assists in 296 games for Bayern.

It is worth noting that Bayern have shown interest in Red Devils' winger Jadon Sancho, which could pave the way for a potential switch. The only question mark around Coman, currently, would be his injury record, as he struggled to stay fit last season. If he can remain fit, Coman is sure to be an asset for United.

#2 Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling hasn't had the best time at Chelsea. However, somewhere in there is the winger who set the Premier League alight during his time at Liverpool and Manchester City. He's not a stranger to the league either, having scored 123 goals and provided 62 assists in 379 Premier League games.

He's still pacey and tricky, and maybe a switch might be what he needs to rediscover his old form. Troy Deeney has urged Manchester United to make a move for Sterling, despite him formerly playing for rivals Liverpool and neighbors Man City.

#1 Victor Osimhen

The Napoli striker emerged as a target for Manchester United earlier during the transfer window, but in that time, the club had already signed Joshua Zirkzee. However they still seem to retain an interest in the player, who looks set to leave Italy this summer. Osimhen would be a sensational signing for any club, as the striker is one of the best available on the market.

He led the Naples club to win Serie A two seasons ago when he scored 26 goals in 32 league games, and that form has not died down. Napoli have reportedly reduced their transfer fee demands considerably, from €120 million to €65 million. This will certainly make a move for the striker a mouth-watering proposition for Manchester United.

