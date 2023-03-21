5 midfielders Liverpool can sign instead of Jude Bellingham

Liverpool have been linked with Jude Bellingham for a considerable amount of time. However, according to the latest reports, Liverpool are now unlikely to secure his services this summer.

The Reds have endured a difficult time in the 2022-23 season and could finish outside the top four and miss out on the Champions League. Teams like Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid have also reportedly entered the race for Bellingham.

Liverpool simply do not have the wherewithal to outbid these European giants. But the fact remains that the Merseysiders need to bolster their midfield this summer. They will need to shift their focus to a more viable option than Bellingham.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five midfielders Liverpool can sign instead of Jude Bellingham.

#5 Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

FC Internazionale v AC Milan - Serie A

Jurgen Klopp and his assistant Pep Lijnders are huge fans of Inter Milan central midfielder Nicolo Barella. Given Inter Milan's financial woes, they could be open to selling one of their biggest stars in the summer.

The Italy international is contracted to the Nerazzurri until the summer of 2026. Barella, 26, is presently navigating his prime and has done a pretty good job for Inter Milan this term, scoring five goals and providing six assists in 26 Serie A appearances.

He is reportedly valued at £60 million by the Italian giants. But even if Liverpool are ready to cough up that amount, we'll have to wait and see if Barella will be content to play in the Europa League.

#4 Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico Madrid v Bayer 04 Leverkusen: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Rodrigo De Paul is an industrious central midfielder with a lot of quality. He earned a move to Atletico Madrid from Udinese in the summer of 2021 after impressing at both domestic and international levels.

However, De Paul's move to the Spanish capital has not worked out as well as anyone would have liked. To make matters worse, his relationship with Diego Simeone is fractured and he has started just 14 La Liga matches so far this season.

De Paul played a pivotal role in Argentina's World Cup triumph in 2022 and it's not too late for the 28-year-old to revive his career elsewhere. Liverpool could be a great fit for him as they are on the lookout for a high-intensity, ball-carrying central midfielder who can also provide a creative spark in the center of the pitch.

#3 Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea FC - Premier League

It wasn't too long ago when Mason Mount was being hailed as Chelsea's 'Golden Boy' and was viewed as the player to lead them into the future. But as we row towards the home straight of the 2022-23 season, Mount looks set to leave Stamford Bridge.

What's even more interesting is that Mount is likely to stay in England with Newcastle United and Manchester United being credited with an interest in the midfielder. He has had a torrid season by his own standards, scoring just three goals and providing six assists in 32 appearances across all competitions so far.

But that's also the kind of season that Chelsea have had. There is no reason why Mount can't revive himself under better conditions in a better environment.

Liverpool ought to weigh up a move for Mount as he is a player they've admired for a while and he is someone who does not need time to get used to the Premier League.

#2 Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern München v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga

Ryan Gravenberch seemed to have leveled up in life when he copped a move to Bayern Munich from Ajax last year. However, things have not gone according to plan for the Dutch midfielder at Bayern and he could be available in the summer.

Liverpool were linked with Gravenberch prior to his move to the Bundesliga giants. Marcel Sabitzer's January loan move to Manchester United was expected to help Gravenberch land more opportunities but that's not how things have panned out thus far.

Gravenberch has started just a single Bundesliga game so far this season. If Bayern Munich are ready to cash in on him in the summer, Liverpool ought to pounce on the opportunity.

Anything Liverpool @AnythingLFC_ RUMOURS: Liverpool close to agreeing Ryan Gravenberch deal.



Liverpool are reportedly pushing to reach an agreement over the transfer of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch..

Source: RUMOURS: Liverpool close to agreeing Ryan Gravenberch deal.Liverpool are reportedly pushing to reach an agreement over the transfer of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch..Source: @Fichajes_futbol 🚨 RUMOURS: Liverpool close to agreeing Ryan Gravenberch deal.Liverpool are reportedly pushing to reach an agreement over the transfer of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch..Source: @Fichajes_futbol https://t.co/fu7qkeZezD

#1 Gavi (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v Cadiz CF - LaLiga Santander

It looks like Barcelona have worked themselves into a bit of a pickle as their starboy Gavi could leave the club on a free transfer this summer. The Times claims that a court in Spain has overturned Barcelona's registration of Gavi as they have ruled that the Catalans simply cannot afford to register his signing.

Liverpool are one of the clubs that have been alerted to the situation. Gavi is an all-action midfielder who also possesses great vision and technical qualities that belie his age. He is a versatile footballer who can also play in attack as well as he can play in central midfield.

If Liverpool can rope Gavi in on a free transfer, it will be an absolute coup.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥈| Liverpool are keeping an eye on Gavi’s situation, with the midfielder’s new contract with Barcelona possibly becoming null-and-void due to La Liga restricting the club, meaning the 18-year-old will go back to his youth contract and be available for free. [ @TimesSport 🥈| Liverpool are keeping an eye on Gavi’s situation, with the midfielder’s new contract with Barcelona possibly becoming null-and-void due to La Liga restricting the club, meaning the 18-year-old will go back to his youth contract and be available for free. [@TimesSport] https://t.co/C1Zn1icBt9

Poll : 0 votes