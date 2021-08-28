5 most narcissistic footballers of all time

Football is an unforgiving sport. It does not care for just talented individuals, it also demands supreme self-confidence, which has often been a stumbling block for some of the most technically gifted individuals.

The top players in the world are full of self-confidence; they know how good they are and quietly keep pushing their personal benchmark. Some individuals, however, are not content with working hard in silence; they are desperate to get the recognition they think they deserve. These footballers love themselves to an uncomfortable extent, which often pops out when the cameras are rolling.

Today, we will be taking a look at five footballers who continue to set the bar for overbearing self-love and narcissism. Now, without further ado, let us take a look at the

5 most narcissistic footballers to play the game

#5 Eric Cantona

Eric Cantona of Manchester United (right) goes for the ball With Robbie Earle of Wimbledon

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona was one of the best in the business during his time with the Old Trafford unit. The “King of Manchester” had extreme confidence in his abilities and knew how to work an audience better than most. When Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined Manchester United in 2016, Eric Cantona famously said:

“There can only be one king in Manchester, you can be the prince if you want.”

Cantona was United’s crowned jewel, of course, but often came out as a bit of a hothead. His infamous kung-fu kick on Crystal Palace fan Matthew Simmons demonstrated just how short his fuse was, which subsequently bought him a 9-months suspension by the FA.

"Eric, you know where I am if you need me and now that you are no longer one of my players, I hope you know you have a friend."



24 years ago today, Sir Alex Ferguson penned this farewell letter to Eric Cantona. It still feels very special to read it now. pic.twitter.com/Yoj6LMNngt — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) August 18, 2021

Cantona was also quite unpredictable during interviews and often celebrated how great he was. Such was his confidence, he evidently preferred to lose to break the monotony of winning all the time.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo

Euro 2008 - Portugal Training Session

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He has won 5 Ballons d’Or in his career and is still going strong at 36. It is true that the Manchester United and Real Madrid great has done incredible things with the help of his unshakable confidence. But sometimes it comes off as blatantly narcissistic.

“It’s (booing by fans) surely because I’m good-looking, rich and a great footballer. They’re jealous of me. I don’t have any other explanation.”

Ronaldo has always been obsessed about being at his best and once even lashed out at some of his Real Madrid team-mates for not matching his physical fitness.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 101 goals in just over three seasons for Juventus, the third club (Manchester United, Real Madrid) and fourth team (Portugal) with which he has scored 100+ goals. pic.twitter.com/epYZ8cfWJ1 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 26, 2021

The man from Portugal clearly does not care much about being liked by everybody; we have seen that in many interviews. He channels the hatred some people have for him and turns it into unadulterated brilliance on the pitch.

