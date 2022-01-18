5 Players with surprisingly low release clauses 

Ferran Torres left Manchester City earlier this month to move to FC Barcelona. But footballing fans and various reporters were more stunned by his €1 billion release clause. Since 1985, release clauses must be included, by law, in every professional contract in Spain.

Consequently, Spanish teams have often set these release clauses prohibitively high in an effort to avoid being forced into selling players. Barcelona, a team who are particularly conscious of this fact, set out what they then thought was a ridiculous release clause for Neymar. However, much to their surprise, Paris Saint-Germain came along and triggered Neymar's €222 million clause in 2017, making him the world's most expensive player.

Release clauses can sometimes have caveats attached to it

Sometimes these clauses also come with interesting terms and conditions.

Leicester City's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, for example, apparently has a £5 million release clause written currently on his contract. But it is one which would only be triggered in the unlikely event that the Foxes are relegated.

Jarrod Bowen has a similar clause which would force West Ham United to accept any bids of £20 million or above, should the Hammers go down. Both of those events are unlikely to unfold, however.

So in today's article we'll look at five players with release clauses that don't require any fanciful caveats. They are already activated and 'dangerous' to the player's current clubs.

#5. Marcus Thuram - £38.5 million

RB Leipzig v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga

Marcus Thuram has had a fairly slow start to the 2021-22 season for Borussia Mönchengladbach. He missed the first two months of the campaign with a couple of nasty knee injuries. He has started just four Bundesliga games this season so far.

Thuram, whose father Lilian Thuram was among the finest defenders of his generation, is clearly a great talent. Two seasons ago, he scored 10 goals and made eight assists for Gladbach in 28 appearances in the Bundesliga alone.

The attacker made his international debut for France in 2020. He has since won four caps in a remarkably competitive position within Didier Deschamps' squad.

Gladbach @borussia_en



#DieFohlen #BMGB04 🎙️ Hütter: " @MarcusThuram 's injury was a setback for him, but he's doing well now. He invests a lot in training and works really hard. I hope he can find his old form again - that will obviously do us some good." 🎙️ Hütter: "@MarcusThuram's injury was a setback for him, but he's doing well now. He invests a lot in training and works really hard. I hope he can find his old form again - that will obviously do us some good."#DieFohlen #BMGB04 https://t.co/secAA8vtyK

A towering forward who combines a number of outstanding physical attributes with a tight first touch, Thuram is still only 24.

He won't have given up hope of playing for one of Europe's biggest teams yet. If he can get back to his best, he could easily catch the eye of some big clubs. His release clause of £38.5 is no longer the eye-watering sum in football that it once was.

#4. Yeremy Pino - £66 million

Italy v Spain – UEFA Nations League 2021 Semi-final

It is no secret that young players tend to attract higher valuations. Given the plethora of football left in them, their room for improvement and their potential future sale value.

There are very few bigger name young players in Spanish football currently than Yeremy Pino. Born in Las Palmas, Yeremy joined Villarreal as a 14-year old, turning down an offer from Barcelona.

Within three years, he was captaining Spain's under-18 side. Pino is an incredibly gifted and versatile forward who is at his best when playing out on the right.

He now has two senior international caps to his name and is still aged only 19.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Villarreal #transfers



He’s considered one of the most talented players in Spain - born in 2002 [turns 19 tomorrow]. 🤝 EXCL: Spanish national team winger Yéremy Pino is set to agreeing new five-years contract with Villarreal. Final details to be completed soon. 🟡He’s considered one of the most talented players in Spain - born in 2002 [turns 19 tomorrow]. 🤝 EXCL: Spanish national team winger Yéremy Pino is set to agreeing new five-years contract with Villarreal. Final details to be completed soon. 🟡🇪🇸 #Villarreal #transfersHe’s considered one of the most talented players in Spain - born in 2002 [turns 19 tomorrow]. 🤝 https://t.co/4K01zZyteu

The 5 ft. 8' forward is lightning quick and is capable of beating players, scoring goals and creating opportunities. Last season, he scored seven goals for Villarreal and has already made seven goal contributions so far this season. No teenager has made more contributions in La Liga than him this term.

In a world where Kepa Arrizabalaga is worth £71.6 million, Yeremy's £66.7 release clause might just interest one or two giants across Europe.

