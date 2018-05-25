Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    5 players who hate Jose Mourinho

    Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has had a fair share of run-ins with his own star players. Here are 5 players that hate Mourinho

    Mahendra Raju
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 19:43 IST
    17.50K

    Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
    Jose Mourinho

    Jose Mourinho is undoubtedly one of the all-time managerial-greats. He is known for his mind-games, spectacular press conferences, ‘park-the-bus’ style of play and more importantly his ability to produce the result when it matters most and win trophies.

    Apart from all of that, he is credited for nurturing and developing young talents into truly world-class players. Ricardo Carvalho, Deco, Arjen Robben, Didier Drogba, Raphael Varane, Angel Di Maria and Mesut Ozil are a few such examples.

    However, there are a few players who have clashed with him on numerous occasions. Here are 5 players who would do anything to avoid Jose Mourinho for their second time:

    #5 Bastian Schweinsteiger

    Schweinsteiger was treated poorly by Mourinho at Manchester United
    Schweinsteiger was treated poorly by Mourinho at Manchester United

    The German midfielder was signed by Louis van Gaal for the 2015-16 season for just £6.5 million from Bayern Munich. Unfortunately, things did not go too well for the World Cup winner as he made just 18 appearances and looked too tired a player. However things only went downhill next season with the incoming of manager Jose Mourinho.

    Just days into his arrival, Mourinho dropped the Champions League winner from the first-team and sending him to train with the club’s Under-23 side. Notwithstanding, he was also omitted him from their Europa League squad and he was even written off as an asset in their published accounts.

    Schweinsteiger briefly returned in October and then in the new year before finally being sold to Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire.



