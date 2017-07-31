5 players who will thrive alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

@BrazilStat by Brazil Stats Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jul 2017, 19:15 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the most dominant footballers in the past 10 years, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the game. Many accuse the current Ballon d'Or winner of having a big ego that often requires a sacrifice from his teammates in order to win his affection. However, the stats suggest that despite all what has been said, a team that relies on Cristiano as the focal point of its attack, often emerges victorious at the end of the season.

Here are five players who have never yet played in the same team alongside 'El Don', but who have the potential to form a good understanding with the Portuguese national team captain.

#5 Alex Sandro

Juventus FC v Empoli FC - Serie A

Alex Sandro impressed during his time at Santos in Brazil, and FC Porto in Portugal, before eventually earning himself a move to Italian giants Juventus in 2015. The World Cup under-20 winner has since then cemented himself as the best left-back in Serie A.

With his ability to find the right balance between his defensive duties and supporting the attack, Sandro would be the perfect full-back to support Cristiano Ronaldo, in the same way that Real Madrid star Marcelo currently does.

Sandro is always looking to take on defenders with his burst of pace and magical skills, before delivering the final ball to the penalty box - an area where Ronaldo often likes to locate himself at.