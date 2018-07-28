5 realistic signings that can help Real Madrid win the treble next season

Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool

Real Madrid ended the 2017/18 season on a high note by clinching their 13th Champions League title on 26 May 2018 having trumped Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool 3-1. Nevertheless, the sensational win was not enough to mask the contretemps the club underwent last season.

In the domestic competitions, Real Madrid unequivocally failed to live up to their majestic billing as they were ignominiously dumped out of the Copa Del Rey by minnows Leganes and similarly, failed to put up a good show for the La Liga title, which they eventually lost to their arch-rivals, Barcelona.

Consequently, Los Blancos have undergone a massive turnaround in the ongoing transfer market.

Zinedine Zidane has bidden adieu to his managerial position, Julen Lopetegui has taken the reins in the wake of his departure, Cristiano Ronaldo has moved to Juventus for £99.2m and the trio of Vinícius Júnior, Álvaro Odriozola, and Andriy Lunin has been signed.

All the same, some much-needed reinforcements are still required if the Spanish giants are willing to secure La Liga, Copa Del Rey as well as Champions League in the coming season.

On that note, let us take a look at the 5 realistic signings Real Madrid should pull off in order to win the treble next season.

#5 Thibaut Courtois

World Cup 2018 Golden Glove prize-winner

Keylor Navas' tenure at Real Madrid has not been as smooth as it should have been. His performance often speaks volumes about his talent, but his inconsistency has invariably been a problem. This is the reason why Los Blancos have long been embroiled in the pursuit of a goalkeeper.

And as things stand, the club is all set to land a top-quality shot-stopper in the shape of Thibaut Courtois. As per reports, Real Madrid have agreed terms with the Belgian, who recently won the Golden Glove in Russia.

The 26-year-old has only one year remaining on his deal at Stamford Bridge and has betrayed little intimation in recent months that he will extend his contract.

Between the sticks, Courtois is a formidable presence who executes his duties quite seamlessly - he is a Rolls-Royce of a goalkeeper who has exceptional positional sense, technical intelligence, mental composure and excellent reflexes.

