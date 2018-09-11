5 reasons why Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo

Aikansh Chaudhary FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.30K // 11 Sep 2018, 00:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

FIFA World Player of the Year Gala

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the best football players on the planet for the past 10 years. The battle as to who is the better player has been raging on for years with no conclusion being reached.

Many people believe that Leo is slightly better than Ronaldo so, let's discuss the 5 possible reasons why Messi has an edge over Cristiano Ronaldo:

5. Creativity

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Messi is highly praised for his innovation and imagination while playing soccer. According to former England manager Fabio Capello, who also spent three years in charge of Russia’s national team, Messi has more creativity than Ronaldo.

An example of Messi’s creativity is his strong vision of his surroundings that allows him to get the ball to the best possible place so his team can develop an attack. According to Gerardo Martino, his former manager at FC Barcelona, Messi’s creativity is as important as his ability to score goals.

4. Passing ability

Barcelona v Athletic Club - Spanish Super Cup: Second Leg

In the last full La Liga season, Messi had more assists than Ronaldo (12 to 5). The season before that, Messi won again (9 to 6). Typically, Messi also boasts a higher assists-per-game ratio as well.

In his remarkable 2011-12 season, Messi scored an incredible 77 goals in 70 games for Argentina and Barcelona, and he had 27 assists compared to Ronaldo’s 16. Messi has also been highly praised for keeping his teammates more active and involved while on the pitch than Ronaldo. It’s one of the reasons that Messi routinely came out ahead in Ballon d’Or voting, although Ronaldo has since closed that gap.

3. Leadership and team-play

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad de Futbol - La Liga

Since 2011, Messi has been the captain of the Argentinian national team and captained Barcelona for the first time in 2013. Argentinian manager Alejandro Sabella gave the captaincy to Messi because he was impressed with his maturity. Over the years, Messi has been highly praised for his ability to keep his teammates involved in the game by not holding on to the ball too long when he has possession.

Ronaldo, who has been the Portuguese captain since 2008, has meanwhile been criticized in the past for falling on the pitch too easily. Even though the move is considered by some as an important tactic to generate a scoring chance, there are many who suggest that there is no place for diving in soccer. Ronaldo has also been criticized for trying to do too much with the ball and not utilizing his teammates enough.

Both Ronaldo and Messi have been counted on significantly for their respective national teams, with Ronaldo finally leading his nation to the Euro 2016 final — a game he missed due to injury. Messi helped Argentina to the 2014 World Cup Final, where they lost to Germany.

2. Discipline

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga

Since arriving in Spain in 2009, Ronaldo has picked up 46 yellow cards and four reds in La Liga and Champions League play. While he’s hardly a dirty player, his disciplinary record can’t compare to Messi’s. The Barcelona superstar has just 35 yellows and zero red cards in the same time span (although he did get sent off in his Argentina debut after about two minutes in 2005 as an 18-year-old, after coming on as a late substitute).

Keeping your composure is very important in soccer because of its team component, and it seems that Messi has the historical edge in this category. When you’re the most important player on the pitch, it’s imperative you don’t get sent off. Messi also didn’t pick up a yellow card in the entire 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

Ronaldo has had ten red cards since his rookie season in 2003, including four while with Manchester United. His other two were in Spanish cup competitions.

1. Accuracy

FC Barcelona v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Semi-Final

One of the most significant statistics when comparing the two players is their shooting accuracy. Ronaldo scored 26 goals in 2017-18 but needed 6.92 shots per game to achieve them (178 total). In contrast, Messi scored 34 goals on fewer shot attempts, notching just 5.79 attempts per game (197 total).

Messi has a higher percentage of his shots on target, forcing the keeper to make a save. An amazing 82 of Messi’s shots were on goal, meaning that 46 percent of his attempts could have led to a goal. For Ronaldo, only 40 percent of his total shots were on goal. Even though Ronaldo is still a remarkable player, he is off target on more occasions, making him less dangerous than Messi when he delivers a shot toward the goal.

What are your thoughts about this rivalry? Let us know in the comment section.