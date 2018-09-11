Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 reasons why Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo

Aikansh Chaudhary
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.30K   //    11 Sep 2018, 00:51 IST

FIFA World Player of the Year Gala
FIFA World Player of the Year Gala

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the best football players on the planet for the past 10 years. The battle as to who is the better player has been raging on for years with no conclusion being reached. 

Many people believe that Leo is slightly better than Ronaldo so, let's discuss the 5 possible reasons why Messi has an edge over Cristiano Ronaldo:

5. Creativity

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Messi is highly praised for his innovation and imagination while playing soccer. According to former England manager Fabio Capello, who also spent three years in charge of Russia’s national team, Messi has more creativity than Ronaldo.

An example of Messi’s creativity is his strong vision of his surroundings that allows him to get the ball to the best possible place so his team can develop an attack. According to Gerardo Martino, his former manager at FC Barcelona, Messi’s creativity is as important as his ability to score goals.

4. Passing ability

Barcelona v Athletic Club - Spanish Super Cup: Second Leg
Barcelona v Athletic Club - Spanish Super Cup: Second Leg

In the last full La Liga season, Messi had more assists than Ronaldo (12 to 5). The season before that, Messi won again (9 to 6). Typically, Messi also boasts a higher assists-per-game ratio as well.

In his remarkable 2011-12 season, Messi scored an incredible 77 goals in 70 games for Argentina and Barcelona, and he had 27 assists compared to Ronaldo’s 16. Messi has also been highly praised for keeping his teammates more active and involved while on the pitch than Ronaldo. It’s one of the reasons that Messi routinely came out ahead in Ballon d’Or voting, although Ronaldo has since closed that gap.

3. Leadership and team-play

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad de Futbol - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad de Futbol - La Liga

Since 2011, Messi has been the captain of the Argentinian national team and captained Barcelona for the first time in 2013. Argentinian manager Alejandro Sabella gave the captaincy to Messi because he was impressed with his maturity. Over the years, Messi has been highly praised for his ability to keep his teammates involved in the game by not holding on to the ball too long when he has possession.

Ronaldo, who has been the Portuguese captain since 2008, has meanwhile been criticized in the past for falling on the pitch too easily. Even though the move is considered by some as an important tactic to generate a scoring chance, there are many who suggest that there is no place for diving in soccer. Ronaldo has also been criticized for trying to do too much with the ball and not utilizing his teammates enough.

Both Ronaldo and Messi have been counted on significantly for their respective national teams, with Ronaldo finally leading his nation to the Euro 2016 final — a game he missed due to injury. Messi helped Argentina to the 2014 World Cup Final, where they lost to Germany.

2. Discipline

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga
FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga

Since arriving in Spain in 2009, Ronaldo has picked up 46 yellow cards and four reds in La Liga and Champions League play. While he’s hardly a dirty player, his disciplinary record can’t compare to Messi’s. The Barcelona superstar has just 35 yellows and zero red cards in the same time span (although he did get sent off in his Argentina debut after about two minutes in 2005 as an 18-year-old, after coming on as a late substitute).

Keeping your composure is very important in soccer because of its team component, and it seems that Messi has the historical edge in this category. When you’re the most important player on the pitch, it’s imperative you don’t get sent off. Messi also didn’t pick up a yellow card in the entire 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

Ronaldo has had ten red cards since his rookie season in 2003, including four while with Manchester United. His other two were in Spanish cup competitions.

1. Accuracy

FC Barcelona v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Semi Final
FC Barcelona v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Semi-Final

One of the most significant statistics when comparing the two players is their shooting accuracy. Ronaldo scored 26 goals in 2017-18 but needed 6.92 shots per game to achieve them (178 total). In contrast, Messi scored 34 goals on fewer shot attempts, notching just 5.79 attempts per game (197 total).

Messi has a higher percentage of his shots on target, forcing the keeper to make a save. An amazing 82 of Messi’s shots were on goal, meaning that 46 percent of his attempts could have led to a goal. For Ronaldo, only 40 percent of his total shots were on goal. Even though Ronaldo is still a remarkable player, he is off target on more occasions, making him less dangerous than Messi when he delivers a shot toward the goal.

What are your thoughts about this rivalry? Let us know in the comment section.



Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10 Leisure Reading El Clásico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Aikansh Chaudhary
CONTRIBUTOR
I am a sports enthusiast. Football is in my veins. #GGMU
4 possible reasons why Messi is better than Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
11 players who have won more trophies than Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who could score more goals than Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most valuable strikers in the world right now
RELATED STORY
5 unjustified reasons why Lionel Messi is disliked by...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Lionel Messi will not win the Ballon d'Or...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is leading the Ballon...
RELATED STORY
5 ridiculous stats that prove Cristiano Ronaldo is...
RELATED STORY
Five Greatest Hard Men to Play the Game (Football)
RELATED STORY
5 European Club Records that Messi or Ronaldo have not...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
15 Sep HUE RAY 12:30 AM Huesca vs Rayo Vallecano
15 Sep ATL EIB 04:30 PM Atlético Madrid vs Eibar
15 Sep REA BAR 07:45 PM Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
15 Sep VAL REA 10:00 PM Valencia vs Real Betis
16 Sep ATH REA 12:15 AM Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
16 Sep LEG VIL 03:30 PM Leganés vs Villarreal
16 Sep ESP LEV 07:45 PM Espanyol vs Levante
16 Sep REA DEP 10:00 PM Real Valladolid vs Deportivo Alavés
17 Sep SEV GET 12:15 AM Sevilla vs Getafe
18 Sep GIR CEL 12:30 AM Girona vs Celta Vigo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us