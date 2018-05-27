5 Reasons Why Real Madrid Should Not Sack Zidane

Many critics have wanted Zidane to get the sack at Madrid - but he has always given reasons as to why he shouldn't be

Umid Dey FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 27 May 2018, 18:04 IST

Another CL title to his name

This is a very generic thing to say after Zinedine Zidane became the first manager in history to win three Champions League titles in a row. Even then, however, it must be said.

The Frenchman took over from Rafa Benitez in January 2016 and has, since then, won the Champions League three times. His lack of domestic accolades, however, make him an easy prey for his critics.

They seem to think that the Frenchman has no idea about tactics and has only gotten this far due to sheer luck. And some of them want him sacked due to Madrid’s lack of cohesion.

Here are, however, five reasons why Madrid should persist with him.

#5 Stability

One of the things that the Galacticos always lacked was stability. Chipping and chopping managers every now and then made the club inconsistent in general. It is a telling fact that since the turn of the millennium, only Jose Mourinho lasted three seasons at the club.

The Blancos’ marriage with Zidane is now two-and-a-half years old. With Real Madrid winning the Champions League – their most prized asset – he might not be given the sack just yet.

What this would ensure is that the Frenchman gets his third full-season – and, as they always say, third seasons are the hardest and it is an indication of how the manager could fare at the club.

While Jose Mourinho might be criticized by a lot of Madrid fans, it can’t be denied that his three years at the club gave them a bit of stability, something that worked as a foundation to the success they are having now.

With Zidane entering his third season, the Galacticos will be working with the same manager and his ethos will be further engraved within the players. It is also important to keep him now because Real need him to…