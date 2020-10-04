With less than 48 hours remaining in the transfer window, we are officially in what's popularly known as 'squeaky bum time'. More than two months have passed since the rumour mill started working ceaselessly and with a lot of high-profile transfers being teased, we are in for an exciting climax to this window.

The Coronavirus pandemic has definitely impacted the clubs and as such, we have seen a lot of big sides struggle to make signings that they would have made otherwise. While the transfer window slams shut tomorrow, the English domestic transfer window will be open till the 16th of October.

Without further ado, let's take a look at 5 signings which can happen on deadline day.

#5 Xherdan Shaqiri to Lazio/Sevilla

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Xherdan Shaqiri has served Liverpool well but his appearances have come mostly off the bench and a player of his calibre should be able to walk into the playing XI of several teams. The arrival of Diogo Jota will mean that Shaqiri will see game time coming at a premium.

Lazio and Sevilla are reportedly interested in signing Shaqiri on whom Liverpool have slapped a £20 million price tag. Recently, Jurgen Klopp had left Shaqiri out of the Carabao Cup squad that crashed out of the tournament against Arsenal and the manager later confirmed that he wasn't absent owing to disciplinary or fitness reasons.

Lazio, Roma and Sevilla are expected to return with bids on Monday to make a final bid for the player.

Lazio, Roma and Sevilla are all believed to be interested in Xherdan Shaqiri, who could depart by Monday. #awlfc [liverpool echo] pic.twitter.com/6ruEI1SLFK — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) October 3, 2020

Advertisement

#4 Thomas Partey to Arsenal

Thomas Partey

The Gunners are still being tipped to do some late business by making a final bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey. Partey has attracted interest from across Europe but Atletico Madrid have so far maintained that they would like to keep hold of their midfield general.

Partey is available for £50 million if Arsenal choose to trigger his release clause. Mikel Arteta has already admitted that he needs midfield reinforcements. He said,

"I think it's a crucial moment because it defines the people, the players, the balance, and the quality that you're going to have for the rest of the season.

We need to make some decisions in the next three days, everything has been delayed so much, it's not only us but every team because of the context that we have at the moment, but we will try to make the best possible decisions.

Atlético Madrid have no intention to start any negotiation for Thomas Partey, as reported by June. It’s €50m release clause to be paid immediatly [NO installments] or nothing. Atléti board still convinced he’s not gonna leave the club on next 2 days. ⚪️🔴 #AFC #CFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 4, 2020