5 Signings that could make Barcelona 'invincible'

Ninad Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 157 // 10 Nov 2018, 09:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Barcelona's current run in all competitions is making everyone believe in the fact that they could easily be on their way to yet another treble this season. The defending La Liga champions have made sure that they keep their flame alive this year and will surely be looking forward to grabbing the only trophy that was missing in the last season; UEFA Champions League.

While it was evident that Ernesto Valverde's side had no effect even after the absence of Lionel Messi, his return will only bring more victories to the Camp Nou. The January transfer window is the next stop for Valverde to make some of the most important signings that could help him win the treble this season.

With the money in their pockets and their extremely consistent form, Barcelona can grab the signatures of five extremely talented players and can go on to win it all by the end of the season without a shadow of a doubt.

Also Read: Why Barcelona will win the UEFA Champions League this season.

#5 Toby Alderweireld - Tottenham Hotspur

Alderweireld is already being chased by La Blaugrana

The 29-year old Belgian is reportedly being chased by La Blaugrana as a backup center-back for the likes of Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti and can be a potential star at the Camp Nou.

His ability to read the game from the back of the defensive line and the fact that his experience is unparalleled could really help Barcelona win the treble this season if he is signed in January.

His versatility as a defender could be a key as he can also be deployed as a right-back occasionally. While he his an extremely important defender for Mauricio Pochettino, Spurs definitely lack the trophies and so does Alderweireld, and he can join the Spanish giants and win some Silverware.

1 / 5 NEXT