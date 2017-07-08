5 strikers Chelsea are keen on signing after Romelu Lukaku snub

Chelsea are on the hunt for a striker after Romelu Lukaku decided not to join them.

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 08 Jul 2017, 21:19 IST

Angry with Chelsea?

Romelu Lukaku was Chelsea's top target for the summer, but the striker has decided to join Manchester United instead. The Blues' held several meetings with Everton for the Belgian international but were not able to agree on a fee for him.

Now with the deal done and dusted, Chelsea are set to make a move for their other targets. Antonio Conte wants to sign a striker or two this summer, and he is not going to rest before he gets them.

Bertrand Traore has already left the club while Tammy Abraham has been loaned out. Diego Costa has been told to leave and that leaves Conte with just Michy Batshuayi and Loic Remy.

Both the strikers are not ging to lead the Chelsea attack next season and not so surprisingly; they to have been rumoured to be looking for a move away. Here are the five strikers who are linked with a move to Chelsea right now:

#5 - Andrea Belotti

Chelsea bound?

The Italian manager wants the Italian striker. It's as simple as that.

Torino are willing to let go of Belotti, but they are not ready to negotiate with any club. The striker has a €100 million release clause and only if that is activated, Chelsea will be able to sign him.

While Belotti is a better fit for Conte's system, the Torina star is not proven in the Premier League like Lukaku. It might take time for him to adapt and with Chelsea have some tough fixtures at the start, it may prove costly.

His game depends mainly on small movements to skip past the defenders and not based on bullying them off the ball. He scored 26 goals and added seven assists in Serie A last season and will be a brilliant addition to Chelsea.