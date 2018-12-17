×
5-time champion Sevilla to play Lazio in Europa League

Associated Press
16   //    17 Dec 2018, 18:28 IST
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Five-time champion Sevilla has been drawn to face Lazio in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Sevilla, which has won all five of its titles since 2006, is in second place in Spain and Lazio is fifth in Serie A.

Arsenal landed another long trip and will play BATE Borisov in the first leg in Belarus after group games in Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

Napoli and Inter Milan will only have to cross the Italian border into neighboring countries for games against Zurich and Rapid Vienna, respectively.

Chelsea, the 2013 champion, is at Malmo and Celtic will host Valencia in the first leg.

The first legs will be played from Feb. 12-14, with return games scheduled from Feb. 20-21.

The final is set for May 29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

