5 times we saw the lighter side of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the funniest guys around.

Always one to joke around

Cristiano Ronaldo is always seen as someone very serious about himself. It is for this reason that most neutrals prefer Lionel Messi over him. Indeed, even though Cristiano Ronaldo has nothing to do with Lionel Messi’s wedding, there were some fans who took the opportunity to deride the Portuguese on Twitter.

However, this man is hilarious—perhaps even more than the somewhat-introverted Lionel Messi. Indeed, the former Manchester United man loves to fool around and prank his team-mates, so much that there are numerous YouTube videos that encapsulate his cheeky behaviour.

And here is 5 times we saw the lighter side of the four-time Ballon d’Or winner.

#5 Bus dance after winning the 2016 CL final

When Cristiano Ronaldo is profoundly happy, the little kid inside him just jumps out and takes control. This became evident after Real Madrid trumped Atletico Madrid to win the Champions League final in 2016.

After a terrible first half of the season under Rafa Benitez, things were looking bleak for Los Blancos. There was a strong belief that the Portuguese might just never win anything significant again in his time at Real Madrid.

So when Madrid were inside their team bus with the Champions League trophy six months after sacking Benitez, Cristiano Ronaldo became the team’s entertainer by dancing for the players. It surely did bring some laughs in the audience, revealing the lighter side of the great attacker.