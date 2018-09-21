5 top players who flopped on Champions League match-day 1

Emmanuel Ayamga

Chronicling the flops from match-day one of the Champions League

There is a reason why the UEFA Champions League is regarded as the best inter-club competition in the world. All over the world, Tuesday and Wednesday nights are never the same when the competition comes to town.

This week was no different as the Champions League was back with all the excitement and panache it is noted for. But whiles things went well for some clubs in Europe, it wasn’t quite the same for others.

For individual players too, it was a dramatic week – filled with thoroughly inspirational as well as downright poor performances. The Likes of Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, Nabil Fekir and Luka Modric were at their best as their respect clubs recorded routine victories.

However, the situation was far different for other international stars who simply could not conjure the usual magic that they are known for on the pitch.

Here are five players who flopped on Day 1 of the Champions League:

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo

Harsh red?

Cristiano Ronaldo got off to the worst possible start on his debut for Juventus in the UEFA Champions League. The 33-year-old was on the receiving end of a controversial refereeing decision, which saw him sent off in the first half of Juve’s game against Valencia.

The Portuguese lasted just 29 minutes before receiving his marching orders after tangling with Valencia defender Murillo. The decision may have been harsh, but it doesn’t change the fact that it was a frustrating night for the 33-year-old.

Ronaldo is a beast when it comes to the Champions League. He stands as the competitions all-time top-scorer, with120 goals. But Tuesday night was just not one of those days for the forward. Even for the 29 minutes he stayed on the pitch, Ronaldo was barely given a chance to break through by the Valencia defence.

Perhaps his less impactful performance, coupled with the red card, was the reason why he broke down in tears whiles walking off the pitch. It was a bad day at the office for Ronaldo.

