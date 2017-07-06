5 of the worst debuts in the Premier League

Don't judge a book by it's, and here are five of the worst covers in the Premier League.

The Frenchman has been a mainstay in Arsenal’s defence since 2010

Anticipation is an attribute that everyone has. All humans anticipate something or the other, grades, salary rise and so on. For football fans, one of the greatest sources of anticipation is witnessing their new signings make debuts.

After all, it is the first time they get the chance to see the player playing in their club’s shirt. So, naturally, anticipation is a must. While some debuts go on to steal the dreams of the fans, some become nightmares.

And our focus for this piece is on the darker nightmare-ish side of things as we list out the 5 worst debuts in the Premier League…

#5 Laurent Koscielny vs Liverpool

Early shower for the debutant

For Arsenal fans, Laurent Koscielny is one of the best centre-backs in the world. Indeed, some even believe that he is the best in the world, but that’s a debate for another day. However, what can’t be denied is that he had one of the worst debuts in the history of the Premier League.

He was bought for €10 million by Arsenal Wenger, mainly due to the fact that he reminded Arsene Wenger of Fabio Cannavaro. The Gunner faithful, however, weren’t really sure about how he would cope up with the physicality of the league – and they became further unsure after witnessing his debut

Facing Liverpool, the Frenchman had an inconsistent game and was sent off in the 94th minute after seeing his second yellow. The fun part was that he had got both his yellows after the 90th minute in a game where another debutant was sent off.