5 Least Impressive Premier League Signings In The Last 18 Months

Alexis Sanchez has struggled for form since joining Manchester United

Premier League teams are in a better financial position than ever before. Teams receive huge sums of money from both broadcast contracts and sponsorships and this has encouraged teams to spend increasingly inflated fees on players.

Some of these work out, but due to the huge number of new players being signed, most signings ultimately prove disappointing. This list will cover the five worst transfers from the last 18 months, taking into consideration the players' wages and the transfer fee paid to sign them.

#5 Joe Hart

West Ham opted to not make his loan move permanent

The ex England international was arguably the league's worst player last season. Expectations were high on arrival due to the player's career at Manchester City, however, Hart's time in West Ham soon turned into a nightmare. The then England first choice seemingly made mistakes on a weekly basis and was eventually dropped from the team after Christmas.

Much to the London club's relief, the 31-year-old was only on loan at the club, and Manchester City were paying a large percentage of his wages. The London club were able to cut their losses at the end of the season by sending him back to Manchester City and he soon landed at Burnley.

Let's hope the once reliable keeper can turn things around this season and push himself back into England contention.

#4 Alvaro Morata

Morata is averaging 1 goal in every 3 games

Alvaro Morata joined Chelsea for a club record fee of £60 million. Big things were expected for the Spanish striker, however, he has failed to justify his price tag so far. Morata often looks at odds with the players around him in Chelsea's team, and even his excellent finishing ability has been missing at times over the past year.

Just 25, the player has plenty of time to rediscover his form, however, the Spaniard has recently lost his place to Olivier Giroud and has not been selected for his national team for over a year.

