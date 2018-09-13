5 worst signings of Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson retired

Bastian Schweinsteiger didn't have a happy ending at Old Trafford.

The transfer scenario has changed drastically around Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down as the Manchester United manager. His successors, David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and now Jose Mourinho has spent a fortune to bring a whole host of players from different leagues.

Sir Alex Ferguson left David Moyes, his immediate successor with the group of players who had just won the English Premier League and he bought Juan Mata and a panic transfer of Marouane Fellaini from his the former club Everton on the deadline day. Despite bringing in a couple of new players, the season was a disaster with United failing to secure a top-four position in the league.

Moyes's successor, Van Gaal, stayed at the club for two years where he gave the club Anthony Martial and an FA Cup title but considering the amount of money he spent to buy new players which were nearly around 250 million pounds, his time at United was a failed one.

The current boss, Jose Mourinho, is a more renowned manager than both of them and he had already spent around 350 million pounds but is yet to win the English Premier League. In the current season, United are already playing catchup to the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool and those big money players are yet to show their full potential.

Looking back at all the transfers since Sir Alex left, here is a look at the five of the worst transfers since then.

#1 Ángel Di María

Di María didn't have a happy time at Old Trafford.

Ángel Di María was a talismanic figure at Real Madrid, but since Gareth Bale arrived from Spurs, his playing time with the Spanish giants was relatively less. It prompted Louis Van Gaal, Man United manager at that time, to bring the Argentine to Old Trafford.

When he arrived, there was a lot of speculation about him being the man who could bring a change to the struggling United team and immediately got the most coveted No. 7 jersey. But he failed to live up to the quality of the players who have donned that jersey before him. He struggled in his first season with injuries, suspensions, and off-field issues which forced him to not come back for the second season and he eventually signed for PSG.

There were speculations that the physical aspect of the Premier League got the better of him and he was not getting enough space and time to show the skills which he displayed in Spain.

