8 records Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have broken so far this season

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
560   //    02 Nov 2018, 16:47 IST

The two aces have been creating and breaking records in football for a decade
The two aces have been creating and breaking records in football for a decade

The talismanic football duo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been creating and breaking records in football for over a decade. 

The two aces share the top spot in the number of Ballon d'Or awards won so far, with the both of them having received 5 awards each.

While Messi has returned to Barcelona after a disappointing World Cup campaign, Ronaldo has begun a new chapter at Serie A club Juventus.

Since the start of the new campaign, the two players have continued their decade long exploits in the beautiful game, having already broken different records so early in the season.

Here we take a look at some of the records the two aces have broken so far in this campaign.

__________________________________________________________________________

#1 Most goals in UEFA Champions League group stage (Messi)

Messi now has 65 Champions League group stage goals under his belt
Messi now has 65 Champions League group stage goals under his belt

Messi recently surpassed Ronaldo in the number of goals scored in the UEFA Champions League's group stage. 

The record was previously shared by Messi and Ronaldo, with 60 goals each in the competition's group games.

The Argentine ace surpassed the shared record during Barcelona's 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in September, as he scored a hat-trick to take his Champions League group stage goal tally to 63. 

Messi now has 65 Champions League group stage goals under his belt, and the numbers are set to go higher as the stage continues.

#2 Most expensive player over the age of 30 (Ronaldo)

Ronaldo still remains one of the most valuable players in the game
Ronaldo still remains one of the most valuable players in the game

Portuguese ace Ronaldo made a shock exit from Real Madrid, moving to Italian giants Juventus this summer. 

The former Manchester United man made the move for a staggering £105 million, setting the record for being the most expensive player over the age of 30 in history.

The age of 30 is usually the stage pundits and fans begin to consider the end of a player's time on the field. However, a move to Italy at such a hefty price for a 33-year-old player proves that Ronaldo still remains one of the most valuable players in the game.

1 / 4 NEXT
