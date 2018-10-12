×
9 arrests in Belgian football fraud, match-fixing scandal

Associated Press
News
12 Oct 2018, 14:05 IST
AP Image

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian authorities have arrested nine people in relation to a massive financial fraud and match-fixing probe into soccer.

Three days after an operation targeting nine Belgian clubs, and raids in seven nations, the charges filed include belonging to a criminal organization, match fixing, money laundering, and corruption, said federal prosecutor's spokeswoman, Wenke Roggen.

Those behind bars included three agents and one top division referee.

Prosecutors said match-fixing allegations centered on the relegation battle in the top division last season and did not involve a major club.

Because of the size of the scandal, Belgian soccer's second division decided to scrap this weekend's games. There are no fixtures in the first division because of the international break.

Authorities charge 5 in Belgian soccer corruption case
In celebration of Eden Hazard: The Belgian warrior's path...
Top 5 football stadiums based on seating capacity
5 Worst Moments of Racism in Football
The Top 10 Football Players in the World
Greatest defensive back-four in football history
Nagaland Football: A special child needs special attention
FIFA 19: 9 players who could be rated over 90
5 world-class football players who retired early
Football Legends: #1 Gianluigi Buffon
